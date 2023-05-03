HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scoresby tosses no-hitter as Thunder Ridge and Highland split DH POST REGISTER May 3, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday's results.SoftballTHUNDER RIDGE 2, HIGHLAND 1; HIGHLAND 6, THUNDER RIDGE 2: The Titans and Rams split a conference doubleheader.Thunder Ridge won the opening pitching duel as Kaliann Scoresby tossed a no-hitter and struck out 18. She also knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.The Rams rallied in the second game with four runs in the fifth inning.Thunder Ridge (18-4, 9-3) hosts Pocatello on Friday.IDAHO FALLS 20, BONNEVILLE 5: The Tigers had 16 hits and took advantage of eight Bee errors.Eden Thompson finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs and Giselle Kump knocked in four runs for Idaho Falls (13-7, 7-3).Kabree Pack had a double for the Bees (6-15, 2-8).Idaho Falls hosts Madison on Friday.HILLCREST 11, SKYLINE 4: Avery Berry gave up two earned runs in four innings and Jaycee Jacobson tossed three scoreless innings as the Knights won the 4A District 6 matchup.Jacobson, Ellese Cottrell, and Maddi Harris each had two RBIs.Hillcrest (13-6, 8-2) hosts Preston on Saturday. Skyline (4-12, 2-8) is at Century on Saturday.RIGBY 14, MADISON 6; RIGBY 14, MADISON 4: The Trojans took advantage of Bobcat miscues to sweep the conference doubleheader.Rigby's Erin Bishop, Grace Sheppard and Alix Bishop each had two RBIs for the Trojans and Erin Bishop also homered as Emma Cluff struck out seven for the win.Adrie Mortensen finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for the Bobcats.The Trojans won the second game, scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth seal the victory.Sheppard had three RBIs.Madison (3-18, 0-12) is at Idaho Falls on Friday. Rigby (16-7, 8-4) is at Blackfoot on Friday.FIRTH 21, RIRIE 3; FIRTH 31, RIRIE 0: The Cougars swept a conference doubleheader from the Bulldogs.ScoresBlackfoot 15, Shelley 0BaseballHIGHLAND 9, MADISON 5: The Rams pulled ahead with five runs in the fifth inning to advance in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.The Bobcats (3-15) led 4-1 after two innings but couldn't hold off top-seeded Highland.Tanner Johnson hit a homer and double for Madison.THUNDER RIDGE 11, RIGBY 3: The Titans broke open a close game with nine runs in the sixth inning.Austin Leigh finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Grant Blanchard knocked in a pair of runs for Thunder Ridge.Kolby Landon gave up two earned runs in six innings to pick up the win.Thunder Ridge (11-7) plays Highland on Thursday at Halliwell Park in Pocatello. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Weekes, Jace Another use of force lawsuit is filed against IFPD, the fourth in a year Dahle, Teresa Ann Montella New coalition files initiative to create open primaries in Idaho 'Too much for too little:' Idaho Supreme Court justice announces retirement Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.