Tuesday's results.
Baseball
SKYLINE 9, SHELLEY 3; SKYLINE 21, SHELLEY 11: Third seeded Skyline advanced in the 4A District 6 tournament with a sweep of Shelley.
The Grizzlies jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opener as Brayden Merzlock finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. George Price notched the win giving up two earned runs in seven innings.
Shelley actually outhit Skyline 14-12 in the second game but it wasn't enough as the Grizzlies plated runs in every inning and ended the game in the sixth inning.
Ian Galbreaith homered and finished with four RBIs and Brayden Nickels had four RBI and Merzlock knocked in three runs for Skyline.
The Grizzlies (14-8) are at second-seeded Blackfoot Friday for a doubleheader to start the best of 3 series.
HILLCREST 10, IDAHO FALLS 7; HILLCREST 22, IDAHO FALLS 10: The Knights advanced in the 4A District 6 tournament with a sweep of the Tigers.
Hillcrest scored six runs in the first inning of Game 1 and didn't look back. Tarik Allen, Braden Crystal and Holden Bailey each knocked in two runs. McKade Robinson picked up the win giving up two earned runs in five innings.
The Knights belted out 20 hits in the second game and ended it in five innings. Crystal finished 4 for 4 with four runs and six RBIs for Hillcrest.
Hillcrest plays a doubleheader at Bonneville on Friday.
SOUTH FREMONT 9, TETON 3: The Cougars jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held off the Timberwolves to advance in the 3A District 6 tournament.
Skyler Forbush finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead South Fremont. Colter Hansen gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings to earn the win.
The Cougars (6-16) are at top-seeded Sugar-Salem on Friday.
Softball
IDAHO FALLS 13, BONNEVILLE 0: Giselle Kump tossed a one-hit shutout as the Tigers downed the Bees in five innings.
Kump also knocked in a pair of runs and did Calyn Wood, Rachel Cook and Eden Thompson.
Idaho Falls (12-7, 6-3), is at Bonneville (6-14, 2-7) on Wednesday.
HILLCREST 10, SKYLINE 3: The Knights jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Ellese Cottrell, Sav Johnson and Hallie Causey each finished with two RBIs and Jerzey Jarvis homered for Hillcrest.
Hillcrest (12-6, 7-2) hosts Skyline (4-11, 2-7) on Wednesday.
TETON 13, SUGAR-SALEM 5: The Timberwolves took a 10-4 lead after three innings and held off the Diggers in the 3A District 6 tournament.
Morgan Johnson finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs and Kaydence Hansen knocked in a pair of runs. Grace Kincaid gave up three earned runs in seven innings.
The Timberwolves (6-13) are at South Fremont on Friday for a doubleheader.
Scores
Blackfoot 15, Shelley 13
Soda Springs 19, Ririe 11
