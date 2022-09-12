HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Skyline's Cole fires 66 to win Fall Classic POST REGISTER Sep 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results from Monday.GolfFalls Classic at Sand Creek Girls Teams1.Twin Falls 3212. Highland 3543.Idaho Falls 371Girls Individuals1. Hailee Cole, Skyline (-6) 662. Ava Schroeder, Twin Falls (-3) 693. Ava Young, Minico (+1) 734.Lauren Aasand, Century (+2) 745.Ellie Billings, Hillcrest (+4) 76Boys Teams1. Twin Falls 2852. Madison 2963. Thunder Ridge 300Boys Individuals1. Derek Leckkerkerk, Twin Falls(-8) 642. Mason Dorman, Madison (-5) 673. Owen Pearson, Preston (-4) 684. Justin Anderson, Thunder Ridge (-3) 695. Trae Payne, Twin Falls (-2) 70Girls soccerHIGHLAND 2, THUNDER RIDGE 1: The Rams handed the Titans their first loss of the season.Highland led 1-0 at the half went up 2-0 with a score in the 65th minute.Freshman Marisol Stosich found the far post net in the 76th minute, but the Titans could not get the equalizer.Thunder Ridge (7-1-2, 0-1-1) is at Bonneville on Wednesday.BONNEVILLE 15, BLACKFOOT 0: The Bees led 10-0 at the half and had three players finish with hat tricks and eight different goal scorers.Brooklyn Pett had a hat trick and two assists. Alyssa Harris had a hat trick and an assist and Ali Ellsworth had a hat trick and two assists.Reagan Flynn had two goals and two assists, while Sydney Tolman, Mady Gasser, and Teilani Kidman each had one goal. Faith Falter had a goal and an assist and McKenzie Gooch had an assist.Maya Medrano had three saves to earn the shutout.The Bees (3-0-1, 4-1-1) are at Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.Boys soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 2, HIGHLAND 0: Diamond Espinoza put the Titans up 1-0 at the half and Tyler Thompson added an insurace goal in the second.The Titans (8-0-1, 2-0-0) are at Bonneville on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week For Elizabeth, Balmoral estate was a place to 'be normal' Idaho Falls police partners with Grease Monkey to prevent catalytic converter theft Opinion: What do we do when the water runs dry? Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.