Saturday's results.
Cross country
Cardinal Classic
Girls 5k Varsity
Team Scores: 1. Preston 41 2. Skyline 96 3. Mountain View113 4. Thunder Ridge 129 5. Idaho Falls 134 6. Soda Springs 191 7. Highland 239 8. Bear River 240 9. Centennial 284 10. Snake River 295 11. Sky View 304 12. Star Valley 323 13. South Fremont 368 14. Bonneville 388 15 Logan 400 16. Century 426 17. Jerome 459 18. North Fremont 503 19. Bear Lake 507 20. Shelley 508 21. Rockland 510 22. Grace 525 23. Green River 526 24. Hillcrest 584.
Individuals
1. Nelah Roberts, Skyline, 19:27.71. 2. Courtney Earl, Thunder Ridge, 20:08.33. 3. Rilyn Stevens, Mountain Vie, 20:33.00. 4. Madison Antonino, Jackson, 20:42.13. 5. Maren Leffler, Preston, 20:45.12. 6. Tenley Kirkbride, Preston, 20:47.85. 7. Jessica Duran, Wendell, 20:48.12. 8. Elanor Eddington, Idaho Falls, 20:49.09. 9. Angelie Scott, Preston, 20:49.27. 10. Allison Lemons, Idaho Falls, 20:51.99. 11. Marina Renna, Skyline, 20:52.91. 12. Kynzie Nielson, Firth, 21:09.76. 13. Karly Sabey, Lyman, 21:18.75. 14. Audrey Chitwood, Mountain Vie, 21:27.09. 15. Bethany Richard, Bear River, 21:27.71. 16. Ashley Scott, Preston, 21:28.02. 17. Elly Jeppsen, Preston, 21:30.42. 18. Lizzie Beutler, Soda Springs, 21:35.12. 19. Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville, 21:38.33. 20. Savanah Hawkes, Thunder Ridge, 21:42.00.
Boys 5k Varsity
Team Scores: 1. Idaho Falls 81 2. Skyline 147 3. Mountain View 155 4. Star Valley 156 5. Evanston Senior 210 6. Highland 231 7. Mountain View 237 8. Bear River 238 9. Logan 248 10. Thunder Ridge 268 11. Centennial 288 12. Preston 387 13. Sky View 392 14. Jackson 405 15. Rockland 412 16. West Side 412 17. Soda Springs 456 18. Jerome 469 19. Bonneville 484 20. Firth 550 21. South Fremont 571 22. Snake River 607 23. Shelley 607 24. Grace 611 25. Rock Springs 652 26. North Fremont 687 27. Green River 722 28. Gooding 810 29. Century 820 30. Hillcrest 826 31. Butte County 827 32. Bear Lake 877.
Individuals
1. Owen Burnett, Mountain Vie, 16:52.16. 2. Isaiah Crookston, Sky View, 16:57.83. 3. Habtamu Wetzel, Star Valley, 16:57.91. 4. Colby Jenks, Jackson, 17:15.57. 5. Blaser Bryson, Centennial, 17:15.95. 6. Benjamin Jensen, Mountain Vie, 17:21.47. 7. Kayden Gentry, Soda Springs, 17:23.15. 8. Ammon Atamanczyk, Idaho Falls, 17:24.40. 9. Ezra Hubbard, Rockland, 17:25.84. 10. Ben Behrmann, Idaho Falls, 17:29.61. 11. Peter Lorch, Star Valley, 17:29.80. 12. Jase Burton, Star Valley, 17:29.90. 13 Ammon Barton, Highland,17:31.39. 14. Burton Bevans, Preston, 17:32.15. 15. Kyle Nef, Skyline, 17:32.29. 16. Bradyn Noreen, West Side, 17:40.31. 17. Jaiden Liddle, Idaho Falls, 17:40.43. 18. Carter Bluth, Idaho Falls, 17:40.48. 19. Lucas Lowry, Mountain Vie, 17:41.87. 20. Paul Baxter, Evanston Sen, 17:42.20.
Boys soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 3, PRESTON 1: Tyler Thompson, Spencer Thompson and Adrian Trejo each scored for the Titans (5-0-1).
Thunder Ridge is at Century on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 4, POCATELLO 3: Both teams played their third game of the week with temperatures hitting triple digits in Pocatello
Marisol Stosich continued her impressive freshman season with a penalty kick in the 18th minute.
With the game tied at 1-1in the 42nd minute, Marisol scored on a free kick to give the Titans a 2-1 halftime lead.
Pocatello again came back to tie in the 48th minute, but sophomore Brianna Soto responded with her first varsity goal unassisted in the 62nd minute. Senior Camry Marrott capped the scoring with sophomore Gigi Chavez getting the assist following a corner kick.
Pocatello pulled with one in the 72nd minute, but would get no closer.