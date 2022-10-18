HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: South Fremont wins 3A District 6 volleyball title, other state berths up for grabs POST REGISTER Oct 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's results.Volleyball4A District 6 tournament BONNEVILLE 3, BLACKFOOT 0: The top-seeded Bees swept the Broncos in the opening round of the district tournament 25,15 25,12 25,15.Ally McDaniel had seven kills and three blocks, Kaylie Kofe added seven kills, eight digs and 14 assists. Lis Nelson added five kills and five blocks and Aspen Anderson recorded 16 digs and an ace.Bonneville will face Idaho Falls Wednesday with the winner earning one of the district's two berths to the state tournament.Other 4A scores:Blackfoot def Hillcrest 3-2Skyline def Shelley 3-1Bonneville def Blackfoot 3-0Idaho Falls def Skyline 3-02A District 6 tournamentRirie 3, Firth 0North Fremont 3, West Jefferson 1Firth 3, Salmon 0Ririe 3, West Jefferson 0Salmon 3, North Fremont 21AD2 District 5-6 tournamentWatersprings 3, Grace Lutheran 03A District 6 tournamentSouth Fremont defeated Sugar-Salem to win the district title and automatic state tournament berth.The Diggers will play in a regional play-in game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
