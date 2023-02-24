Friday's results.
State wrestling Day 2
5A 98
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Sawyer Anderson of Highland
2nd Place - Ilan Shank of Nampa
6th Place - Dylan Frothinger of Eagle
6th Place - Mason Motley of Meridian
6th Place - Rocco White of Coeur d Alene
6th Place - Greyson Peterson of Madison
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 106
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Rider Seguine of Post Falls
2nd Place - Vincent Contreras of Nampa
6th Place - Gabriel Arnold of Meridian
6th Place - Chase Jensen of Rocky Mountain
6th Place - Logan Loaiza of Post Falls
6th Place - Teague Jensen of Madison
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 113
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jerimiah Gonzalez of Meridian
2nd Place - Aulani Macias of Nampa
6th Place - Zach MacDonald of Lake City
6th Place - Ashton Ramos of Capital
6th Place - Braeten Jorgensen of Centennial
6th Place - Isaac Scott of Thunder Ridge
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 120
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa
6th Place - Jabyn Kemble of Middleton
6th Place - Joe Madden of Eagle
6th Place - Logan Shaver of Meridian
6th Place - Cantril Nielsen of Boise
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 126
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Hoyt Hvass of Lewiston
2nd Place - Cole Currin of Kuna
6th Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa
6th Place - Matthew Papa of Meridian
6th Place - Zack Campbell of Post Falls
6th Place - Nate Galloway of Rocky Mountain
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 132
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa
2nd Place - Tyson Barnhart of Post Falls
6th Place - Wylie Stone of Eagle
6th Place - Kellen Kolka of Meridian
6th Place - Parker Reeves of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Trever Clemans of Capital
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 138
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle
2nd Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa
6th Place - Dax Larsen of Coeur d Alene
6th Place - Payson Solomon of Highland
6th Place - Tanner Piper of Post Falls
6th Place - Gabriel Brown of Capital
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 145
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Carson Burton of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Guiseppe Guerra of Mountain View
6th Place - Kody Rich of Kuna
6th Place - Trey Smith of Post Falls
6th Place - Joseph Mozes Jimenez of Nampa
6th Place - Patrick Lakey of Centennial
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 152
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jason Mara of Meridian
2nd Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton
6th Place - Seth Martin of Post Falls
6th Place - Jean-Luc Guerra of Mountain View
6th Place - Ehler Say of Boise
6th Place - Trevor Hardy of Nampa
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 160
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Cade White of Meridian
2nd Place - Jonathan Seamons of Nampa
6th Place - John Rudebaugh of Post Falls
6th Place - Devin Dobson of Highland
6th Place - Cole Nelson of Madison
6th Place - Ehler Htoo of Boise
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 170
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls
2nd Place - Hudson Rogers of Meridian
6th Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
6th Place - Ashton Peterson of Madison
6th Place - Treven Hokland of Middleton
6th Place - Benjamin Miller of Boise
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 182
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Isaiah Twait of Meridian
2nd Place - Tristan Smilie of Meridian
6th Place - Colton George of Highland
6th Place - Garrett Leonard of Lake City
6th Place - Mason Rasmussen of Owyhee
6th Place - Jacob King of Mountain View
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 195
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Carson Gooley of Meridian
2nd Place - Gentry Smith of Post Falls
6th Place - Kody Biggs of Kuna
6th Place - Maxim Osmond of Owyhee
6th Place - Troy Grizzle of Mountain View
6th Place - Kendall Sage of Post Falls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 220
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Trevor Miller of Post Falls
2nd Place - Cash Weeks of Middleton
6th Place - Eli Anderton of Highland
6th Place - Malcolm Duthie of Post Falls
6th Place - Seth Brock of Eagle
6th Place - Kaeden Lincoln of Borah
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5A 285
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Aden Attao of Borah
2nd Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View
6th Place - Robert Storm of Lewiston
6th Place - Payton Gunter of Nampa
6th Place - Braden Moore of Mountain View
6th Place - Rex Salas of Madison
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 98
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Ryan Hirchert of Caldwell
2nd Place - Mikael Teague of Minico
6th Place - Camus Book of Caldwell
6th Place - Bodee Green of Hillcrest
6th Place - Mason Hillier of Bonneville
6th Place - Juan Guevara of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 106
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville
2nd Place - Gabe Rosales of Mountain Home
6th Place - Gabe Pyne of Century
6th Place - Greyson Molina of Minico
6th Place - Jaren Knopp of Lakeland
6th Place - Johnny Behm of Shelley
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 113
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Daniel Rosales of Mountain Home
2nd Place - Jaxson Freeman of Caldwell
6th Place - Andre Valero of Minico
6th Place - Tristan Vega of Burley
6th Place - Jackson Norman of Caldwell
6th Place - Hazen Thompson of Century
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 120
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Draven Johns of Caldwell
6th Place - Sean Hall of Canyon Ridge
6th Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley
6th Place - Sam Smith of Blackfoot
6th Place - Hunter Bidiman of Caldwell
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 126
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Matthew Martino of Bishop Kelly
2nd Place - Jose Contreras of Minico
6th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome
6th Place - Ashlei Hawkins of Sandpoint
6th Place - Clark Petersen of Shelley
6th Place - Brayden Cosens of Blackfoot
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 132
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville
2nd Place - Jake Castagneto of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia
6th Place - Treygen Morin of Ridgevue
6th Place - Tucker Arthur of Minico
6th Place - Dominic Alcantara of Caldwell
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 138
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Manuel Valdez of Bishop Kelly
2nd Place - Joseph Terry of Minico
6th Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville
6th Place - Tavin Rigby of Preston
6th Place - Shane Sherrill of Sandpoint
6th Place - Cole Barendregt of Minico
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 145
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell
2nd Place - DJ Neider of Idaho Falls
6th Place - Carlos Valdez of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Kale Osterhout of Minico
6th Place - Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot
6th Place - Tim Hebdon of Skyview
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 152
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jadon Skellenger of Bishop Kelly
2nd Place - Gracin Go of Caldwell
6th Place - James Greene of Moscow
6th Place - Carlos Garcia of Mountain Home
6th Place - Diego Deaton of Moscow
6th Place - Tanner Eldredge of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 160
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Paxton Twiss of Minico
2nd Place - Seiya Thompson of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Caleb Somers of Canyon Ridge
6th Place - Bryson Hansen of Mountain Home
6th Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot
6th Place - Ben Hill of Shelley
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 170
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia
2nd Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline
6th Place - Kyson Anderson of Minico
6th Place - Britton Sorenson of Bonneville
6th Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome
6th Place - Connor Claborn of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 182
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Micah Serr of Preston
6th Place - James Noorlander of Twin Falls
6th Place - Calvin Hinds of Sandpoint
6th Place - Spencer Pease of Minico
6th Place - Do Sawn Lian of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 195
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Preston Sonner-Cranney of Minico
2nd Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome
6th Place - Jorden Tyler of Sandpoint
6th Place - Anthony Hackman of Shelley
6th Place - Wesley Hodges of Mountain Home
6th Place - George Valenzuela of Skyline
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 220
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Garrett Vail of Minico
2nd Place - Demetri Smith of Mountain Home
6th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline
6th Place - Phil Janquart of Bishop Kelly
6th Place - Zahne Ruiz of Twin Falls
6th Place - Marcos Ozuna of Jerome
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
4A 285
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Miguel Perez of Caldwell
2nd Place - Jackson Geslin of Century
6th Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls
6th Place - Christian Janis of Twin Falls
6th Place - A. J. Villasenor of Pocatello
6th Place - Jaxton Humphries of Century
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 98
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton
2nd Place - Seth Lish of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Braden Griffith of Fruitland
6th Place - Wyatt Carey of Timberlake
6th Place - Jonathan Todd of American Falls
6th Place - Max Banta of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 106
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Collin Morris of Marsh Valley
2nd Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont
6th Place - Blake Koyle of Gooding
6th Place - Jaden Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Trell McFarlane of Homedale
6th Place - McKay Stocking of Sugar-Salem
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 113
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Nathan Gugelman II of American Falls
2nd Place - Marcus Aleman of Fruitland
6th Place - Brandon Williams of Bonners Ferry
6th Place - Zan Parker of Buhl
6th Place - Paul Sundstrom of Timberlake
6th Place - Charlie Nevarez of Weiser
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 120
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Kolter Burton of American Falls
2nd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
6th Place - Koy Orr of Buhl
6th Place - Kolton Farrow of Fruitland
6th Place - Stryker Huston of Timberlake
6th Place - Jace Leavitt of Snake River
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 126
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Julian Ruiz of Buhl
2nd Place - Mason Aiken of American Falls
6th Place - David Green of South Fremont
6th Place - Remy Baler of Teton
6th Place - Max Wescott of Fruitland
6th Place - Brayden Pirrie of Payette
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 132
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Ezra Clemens of Fruitland
2nd Place - Bowen Brunson of Buhl
6th Place - Tyler Feeley of Payette
6th Place - Rocky Morris of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont
6th Place - Fabian Avalos` of American Falls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 138
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Grayson Williams of American Falls
2nd Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont
6th Place - Coye Coffman of Fruitland
6th Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River
6th Place - Sione Tavarez of South Fremont
6th Place - Collin Robinson of Buhl
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 145
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Kaden MacKenzie of Fruitland
2nd Place - Riley Brunson of Buhl
6th Place - Gary Hunter of Snake River
6th Place - Dax Wood of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Kolby Rau of Fruitland
6th Place - Stockton Young of Weiser
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 152
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding
2nd Place - Matthew Daniels of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Levi Belnap of Snake River
6th Place - Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont
6th Place - Kole Dahlke of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Kash Cobb of Weiser
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 160
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Ryker Gibson of Marsh Valley
2nd Place - Jayce Bower of Buhl
6th Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont
6th Place - Marcus Regehr of Bonners Ferry
6th Place - Ryder Sheen of Buhl
6th Place - Willie Sudderth of Weiser
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 170
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton
2nd Place - Maddox Stevens of Weiser
6th Place - Cole Anderson of Gooding
6th Place - Rafael Avalos of American Falls
6th Place - Wyatt Samargis of Snake River
6th Place - Oakley Tennant of Buhl
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 182
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
2nd Place - Quinn Hood of Fruitland
6th Place - Adam Rushton of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Luke Schell of Timberlake
6th Place - Hector Miramontes of Buhl
6th Place - Traven Bauer of South Fremont
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 195
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont
2nd Place - Kaleb Grove of Weiser
6th Place - Drake Wood of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Jake Gibson of Snake River
6th Place - Van Critchfield of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Brett Lee of Fruitland
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 220
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Max Clark of South Fremont
2nd Place - Dylan Anderton of Snake River
6th Place - Gabriel Ramos of Payette
6th Place - Kaleb Homan of Buhl
6th Place - Trenton Hawker of Weiser
6th Place - Gabe Finley of Buhl
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3A 285
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont
2nd Place - Joshua Curzon of Snake River
6th Place - Caden Dalling of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Michael Rose of Homedale
6th Place - Jake Carr of McCall-Donnelly
6th Place - Tristan McMahill of Weiser
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 98
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Kaden Schaff of Nezperce
2nd Place - Carter Kimball of Grace
6th Place - Breylon Moon of Ririe
6th Place - Jack Willie of Malad
6th Place - Colter Barzee of West Side
6th Place - Porter Mills of Malad
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 106
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry
2nd Place - Gavin Peterson of West Side
6th Place - Tayven Kunz of Ririe
6th Place - Chase Scribner of Kellogg
6th Place - Jace Potter of Malad
6th Place - Hayden Bond of Bear Lake
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 113
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Hans Newby of Grace
2nd Place - Ches Lee Webb of Ririe
6th Place - Brylee Ganske of Salmon
6th Place - Tommy Angell of Malad
6th Place - Hayden Sorbel of Priest River
6th Place - Mitchell Mumford of West Side
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 120
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs
2nd Place - Price Thomas of Glenns Ferry
6th Place - Gage Vasquez of Firth
6th Place - Ricky Haralson of Kellogg
6th Place - Jeremiah Perry of New Plymouth
6th Place - Carson Hill of North Fremont
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 126
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Wallace Durfee of Declo
2nd Place - Caleb Shaw of New Plymouth
6th Place - Kolter Wood of Kellogg
6th Place - Zach Mills of Malad
6th Place - Stellar Tew of West Side
6th Place - Eston Beck of Aberdeen
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 132
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jaeger Hall of Kellogg
2nd Place - Jace Waggoner of Tri-Valley
6th Place - Riley Lundy of New Plymouth
6th Place - Joey Hansen of West Side
6th Place - Tyler Saunders of Bear Lake
6th Place - Keegan Robeson of Clearwater Valley
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 138
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jacob Shaw of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Caeden McLaimtaig of Priest River
6th Place - Jed Hurren of West Side
6th Place - Bronc Cordingley of North Fremont
6th Place - Keyan Boller of Clearwater Valley
6th Place - Mossy Waite of New Plymouth
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 145
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Grant Svedin of Melba
2nd Place - Austin Machen of Ririe
6th Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen
6th Place - Anthony Fabbi of Clearwater Valley
6th Place - Kole Willie of Malad
6th Place - Elliot Thompson of Wendell
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 152
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe
2nd Place - McKoy Richardson of Melba
6th Place - JC Henry of Tri-Valley
6th Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad
6th Place - Daxton Rodgers of Declo
6th Place - Avery Palmer of Potlatch
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 160
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Eli Prather of Potlatch
2nd Place - Colten Gundersen of West Side
6th Place - Cutter Bowman of North Fremont
6th Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe
6th Place - Ethan Toribau of Oakley
6th Place - Jayce Garcia of Kellogg
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 170
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Wyatt Cutler of Grace
2nd Place - Antwan Mosqueda of Aberdeen
6th Place - Gabriel Cox of New Plymouth
6th Place - Bronson Kimbro of West Jefferson
6th Place - Declan Harris of Ririe
6th Place - Bridger Jolley of Firth
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 182
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Walker Pelto of Bear Lake
2nd Place - Aedan Baker of Challis
6th Place - Bass Myers of Clearwater Valley
6th Place - Trevor Rhoades of Melba
6th Place - Blaiz Wright of Malad
6th Place - Micah Nelson of Aberdeen
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 195
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jason Buxton of West Jefferson
2nd Place - Sean Larsen of Orofino
6th Place - Evan Michaelson of Melba
6th Place - Orrin Miller of North Fremont
6th Place - Boston Barber of Ririe
6th Place - Elijah Dilworth of Soda Springs
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 220
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Hunter Williams of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Matyus McLain of Priest River
6th Place - Cristian Ortiz of Aberdeen
6th Place - Porter Whipple of Kamiah
6th Place - Matthew Goostrey of Bear Lake
6th Place - Ben Jensen of West Side
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
2A 285
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Nathan Willoughby of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Aaron McDaniel of West Side
6th Place - Cody Dickard of Melba
6th Place - Emmanuel Carrillo of Aberdeen
6th Place - Wyatt Nelson of Firth
6th Place - Joshua Reyes of West Jefferson
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 100
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Joely Slyter of Lewiston Girls
2nd Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell Girls
6th Place - Raelynn O`Connor of Salmon Girls
6th Place - Aly Stewart of Ririe Girls
6th Place - Lydia Townsend of Marsh Valley Girls
6th Place - Ryleigh Slocum of Borah Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 107
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Nevaeh Therrien of Bonners Ferry Girls
2nd Place - Livia Briggs of Meridian Girls
6th Place - Taylor Call of Hillcrest Girls
6th Place - Dahlia Yerby of Emmett Girls
6th Place - Mia Ragan of Thunder Ridge Girls
6th Place - Toni Avelino of Caldwell Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 114
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Taylor Hood of Buhl Girls
2nd Place - Alice Smith of Filer Girls
6th Place - Kadence Beck of Highland-C Girls
6th Place - Kyler Scott of Century Girls
6th Place - Allister Dillow of American Falls Girls
6th Place - De Ci Aye of New Plymouth Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 120
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow Girls
2nd Place - Courtney Hunt of American Falls Girls
6th Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville Girls
6th Place - Piper Anderson of Grace Girls
6th Place - Makayla Smith of Mountain Home Girls
6th Place - Audrey Deleon of Weiser Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 126
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Alyssa Randles of Coeur D Alene Girls
2nd Place - Sophie Sarver of Mountain View Girls
6th Place - Zion Rushton of McCall-Donnelly Girls
6th Place - Addison Ball of Grace Girls
6th Place - Holland Wieber of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Kasia Hanks of Burley Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 132
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jordan Barrett of Payette Girls
2nd Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home Girls
6th Place - Hallie Stone of Pocatello Girls
6th Place - Josie Newby of Grace Girls
6th Place - Madi Cook of Lake City Girls
6th Place - Gianna Coburn of Emmett Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 138
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Elise Twait of Meridian Girls
2nd Place - Clare Waite of Boise Girls
6th Place - Josie Redman of Marsh Valley Girls
6th Place - Lizzy Hodges of Capital Girls
6th Place - Elena Guerena of Owyhee Girls
6th Place - Abby Wegner of Skyline Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 145
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain Girls
2nd Place - Abigale Piper of Post Falls Girls
6th Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna Girls
6th Place - Hayley McNeal of Potlatch Girls
6th Place - Maria Sifuentes of Columbia Girls
6th Place - Brooklyn Anderson of Coeur D Alene Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 152
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Ornella Kero of Boise Girls
2nd Place - Cara Brown of Coeur D Alene Girls
6th Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia Girls
6th Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls Girls
6th Place - Liliana Montufar of Rigby Girls
6th Place - Lindsey Onstott of Bonners Ferry Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 165
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Jordynn LeBeau of Eagle Girls
2nd Place - Kyra Richards of Columbia Girls
6th Place - Savannah Rickter of Bonners Ferry Girls
6th Place - Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge Girls
6th Place - Emma Schneider of Capital Girls
6th Place - Jady Cook of Middleton Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 185
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Reece Woods of Eagle Girls
2nd Place - Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge Girls
6th Place - Gracie Castillo of Garden Valley Girls
6th Place - Gabby Shaddy of Filer Girls
6th Place - Riley Bodily of Preston Girls
6th Place - Olivia Burciaga of Kuna Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
G 235
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home Girls
2nd Place - Olivia Woods of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Grace Balch of Sandpoint Girls
6th Place - Reece Moody of Rocky Mountain Girls
6th Place - Emry Woods of Eagle Girls
6th Place - Kihnamy Walter of Canyon Ridge Girls
1st Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
This match has not been wrestled yet.
Team scores
2A Team Scores
1 New Plymouth 156.0
2 Ririe 135.0
3 West Side 124.0
4 Malad 93.0
5 Melba 85.0
6 Kellogg 81.0
7 Bear Lake 77.0
8 Aberdeen 76.0
9 Grace 72.5
10 Priest River 70.0
11 North Fremont 62.5
12 Clearwater Valley 54.0
12 Tri-Valley 54.0
14 West Jefferson 47.0
15 Firth 46.0
16 Glenns Ferry 44.5
17 Declo 42.5
18 Soda Springs 38.5
19 Potlatch 28.5
20 St. Maries 28.0
21 Orofino 27.0
22 Challis 22.0
23 Nezperce 20.0
24 Salmon 17.0
25 Wendell 15.0
26 Nampa Christian 14.0
27 Kamiah 11.0
27 Oakley 11.0
29 Grangeville 9.0
30 Valley 7.0
31 Hansen 3.0
31 Highland-C 3.0
31 Marsing 3.0
31 Wallace 3.0
35 Raft River 2.0
36 Greenleaf 0.0
36 Hagerman 0.0
36 Kootenai 0.0
36 Lapwai 0.0
36 Leadore 0.0
36 Murtaugh 0.0
36 North Gem 0.0
3A Team Scores
1 South Fremont 252.0
2 Fruitland 213.0
3 Buhl 194.0
4 American Falls 154.0
5 Snake River 145.0
6 Weiser 131.5
7 Marsh Valley 102.5
8 Sugar-Salem 86.5
9 Teton 80.5
10 McCall-Donnelly 68.0
11 Timberlake 51.0
12 Bonners Ferry 50.0
13 Gooding 49.0
14 Payette 42.0
15 Homedale 27.5
16 Kimberly 17.0
17 Parma 8.0
18 Filer 4.0
4A Team Scores
1 Minico 217.5
2 Caldwell 180.0
3 Bishop Kelly 147.0
4 Blackfoot 108.5
5 Mountain Home 96.0
6 Bonneville 95.0
7 Century 73.0
8 Jerome 69.5
9 Canyon Ridge 68.5
10 Sandpoint 59.0
11 Shelley 56.0
12 Skyline 50.0
13 Twin Falls 42.5
14 Preston 37.0
15 Idaho Falls 34.0
16 Lakeland 33.0
16 Ridgevue 33.0
18 Columbia 31.0
19 Vallivue 26.5
20 Moscow 22.0
21 Emmett 19.0
22 Pocatello 17.0
23 Skyview 13.0
24 Burley 10.5
25 Hillcrest 10.0
26 Wood River 0.0
5A Team Scores
1 Meridian 220.0
2 Nampa 217.5
3 Post Falls 210.5
4 Mountain View 101.0
5 Madison 93.0
6 Thunder Ridge 91.5
7 Middleton 88.5
8 Highland 85.0
9 Eagle 76.0
10 Kuna 56.0
11 Boise 49.0
12 Lewiston 44.0
13 Coeur d Alene 40.0
14 Borah 37.5
15 Capital 30.0
15 Rocky Mountain 30.0
17 Centennial 27.0
18 Lake City 20.5
19 Owyhee 20.0
20 Timberline 8.0
21 Rigby 3.0
Idaho Girls Team Scores
1 Eagle Girls 96.0
2 Mountain Home Girls 58.0
3 Coeur D Alene Girls 56.0
4 Meridian Girls 51.0
5 Columbia Girls 48.0
6 Bonners Ferry Girls 45.0
7 Boise Girls 44.0
8 American Falls Girls 43.0
9 Rocky Mountain Girls 40.0
10 Filer Girls 35.0
11 Caldwell Girls 34.0
12 Canyon Ridge Girls 33.0
12 Thunder Ridge Girls 33.0
14 Lewiston Girls 31.0
15 Grace Girls 29.0
16 Emmett Girls 28.0
17 Payette Girls 27.0
17 Rigby Girls 27.0
19 Ririe Girls 26.0
20 Buhl Girls 24.0
20 Moscow Girls 24.0
22 Capital Girls 23.0
22 Kuna Girls 23.0
24 Bonneville Girls 22.0
24 Marsh Valley Girls 22.0
24 Mountain View Girls 22.0
24 Post Falls Girls 22.0
24 Skyline Girls 22.0
29 Burley Girls 21.0
30 Potlatch Girls 18.0
31 Borah Girls 16.0
31 Weiser Girls 16.0
33 Sandpoint Girls 15.0
34 Middleton Girls 14.0
34 Pocatello Girls 14.0
36 Lake City Girls 13.0
36 Owyhee Girls 13.0
36 West Jefferson Girls 13.0
39 New Plymouth Girls 12.5
40 Century Girls 11.0
40 Garden Valley Girls 11.0
40 Highland-C Girls 11.0
40 Minico Girls 11.0
40 Preston Girls 11.0
40 Salmon Girls 11.0
46 Jerome Girls 10.0
47 McCall-Donnelly Girls 9.0
48 Hillcrest Girls 8.0
49 Fruitland Girls 7.0
49 Kellogg Girls 7.0
49 Lakeland Girls 7.0
49 Nampa Girls 7.0
49 St. Maries Girls 7.0
54 Malad Girls 6.0
54 Twin Falls Girls 6.0
56 Snake River Girls 5.0
56 Timberline Girls 5.0
56 West Side Girls 5.0
59 Leadore Girls 4.0
59 Vallivue Girls 4.0
61 Bear Lake Girls 3.0
61 Blackfoot Girls 3.0
61 Challis Girls 3.0
61 Glenns Ferry Girls 3.0
61 Gooding Girls 3.0
61 Idaho Falls Girls 3.0
61 South Fremont Girls 3.0
61 Timberlake Girls 3.0
69 Priest River Girls 2.0
70 Centennial Girls 1.0
70 Tri-Valley Girls 1.0
72 Homedale Girls 0.0
72 Madison Girls 0.0
72 Soda Springs Girls 0.0
72 Teton Girls 0.0
72 Wendell Girls 0.0
