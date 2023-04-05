-Sugar-Salem remained unbeaten with an 11-2 win at Jerome. The second game of the doubleheader was canceled due to weather.
Carson Harris knocked in three runs and Will Chappell finished 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs and Ben Aldrich also had a pair of RBIs as the Diggers broke the game open early to secure the win in five innings.
Sugar-Salem (8-0-1) plays Wood River and Kimberly on Friday.
-Firth defeated Mackay-Challis 8-5, taking advantage of a five-run third inning.
Alex Vasquez had two hits and two RBIs and Strider Perry gave up two runs in four innings to pick up the win.
Firth (6-1) is at Declo on Thursday.
-Snake River rallied for runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Teton 3-2.
Bode Calder had an RBI and Jack Nelson struck out nine in 5.1 innings before the Panthers rallied.
Teton (0-1) is at the Buhl Classic Friday and Saturday.
Softball
-West Jefferson took care of Salmon 18-0 in five innings.
The Panthers finished with 14 hits, with Jordyn Torgerson and Zaylee Neville each knocking in three runs. Torgerson finished with two doubles and a triple and also picked up the win, striking out 15 and giving up just one hit.
West Jefferson (2-5) hosts Firth on Thursday. Salmon (0-1) hosts North Fremont on Thursday.
-Teton fell to Snake River 13-11 as the Timberwolves (0-1) gave up an early lead.
Kadence Hansen finished 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs and Calli Wombacker and Kamryn Gonzales each had a pair of RBIs. Morgan Johnson had four hits, including a double and two triples.
Teton is at the Buhl tournament Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.