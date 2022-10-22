3A Boys Soccer State Championship

Sugar-Salem’s boys varsity soccer team holds up its first-place trophy after defeating Wendell in the 3A State Soccer Championship on Saturday at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH | FLY PHOTOGRAPHY

Sugar-Salem won its first boys state soccer title a year ago.

The Diggers made it back-to-back 3A state titles on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Wendell.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.