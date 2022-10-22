featured HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sugar-Salem claims another title, plus other soccer, volleyball results By POST REGISTER Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sugar-Salem’s boys varsity soccer team holds up its first-place trophy after defeating Wendell in the 3A State Soccer Championship on Saturday at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. DREW NASH | FLY PHOTOGRAPHY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sugar-Salem won its first boys state soccer title a year ago.The Diggers made it back-to-back 3A state titles on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Wendell.While last year’s run may have been historic and new for the program, coach Scott Terry said this year’s team was focused and relied on its experience to pull off Saturday’s win. “You would think you feel more pressure (being defending champion), but we had more confidence,” Terry said. “It was like we deserve to be here. We’ve done this before.”The Diggers (19-2-0) fell behind early on an own goal, but Mason Kinghorn tied the game with a penalty kick 25 minutes in the first half.Ben Owens put Sugar-Salem up 2-1 with a goal 10 minutes into the second half, but Wendell came back to tie the match.With three minutes left, Cort Stoddard netted the eventual game-winner.“If we hadn’t won last year I’m not sure we have the resolve after that own goal,” Terry said. “They were so confident throughout the game.”State soccer4A boysThird place gameBlackfoot 1, Idaho Falls 1, Blackfoot 5-4 PKs3A boysThird place gameAmerican Falls 4, Teton 04A girlsConsolation finalVallivue 1, Bonneville 0VolleyballState play-in games5AThunder Ridge 3, Mountain View 03AMcCall-Donnelly 3, Sugar-Salem 02AMalad 3, Firth 11AD2 District 5-6 tournamentMackay 3, Leadore 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.