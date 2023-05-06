Friday's results.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
3A MOUNTAIN RIVERS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
SUGAR-SALEM 9, SOUTH FREMONT 0
SUGAR-SALEM 10, SOUTH FREMONT 0
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
BONNEVILLE 11, HILLCREST 1
BONNEVILLE 16, HILLCREST 4
BLACKFOOT 7, SKYLINE 1
BLACKFOOT 1, SKYLINE 0
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
THUNDER RIDGE 9, RIGBY 6
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
2A NUCLEAR CONFERENCE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
FIRTH 17, RIRIE 2
CHALLIS-MACKAY 23, SALMON 18
WEST JEFFERSON 15, CHALLIS-MACKAY 0
NORTH FREMONT 19, FIRTH 8
POCATELLO 7, THUNDER RIDGE 2
BLACKFOOT 14, RIGBY 7
IDAHO FALLS 9, MADISON 8
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Full results at Athletic.net
West Jefferson Invite
Boys
Teams: 1. Ririe 149 2. Salmon 147 3. West Jefferson 97 4. Firth 5. North Fremont 56 6. Challis 52 7. Watersprings 31 8. Leadore 24 9. North Gem 13 10 Clark County 1 10. Mackay 1.
100m: 1. James Baumer, Salmon 12.06
200m: 1. James Baumer, Salmon 23.98
400m: 1. Garrett Hunt, Challis, 53.25
800m: 1. Garrett Hunt, Challis, 2:06.09
1600: 1. Garrett Hunt, Challis, 4:50.06
3200: 1. Raymond Lilly, Leodore, 11:05.31
110 hurdles: Kohlbin Bragg, Salmon, 16.17
300 hurdles: 1. Kohlbin Bragg, Salmon, 42.21
4x100: 1. West Jefferson, 48.39 (Creed Jacobs, Bentley Lounsbury, Gavin Williams, Nic Leonardson)
4x200: 1. Salmon, 1:37.72 (Michael Gebhardt, Britton Hanson, Colton Platz, Riley Sommers)
4x400: 1. Salmon, 3:39.83 (Britton Hanson, Colton Platz, James Baumer, Kohlbin Bragg)
SMR 1600: 1. 1. Ririe, 3:59.18 (Wyatt Taylor, Jace Nelson, Talon Kearsley, Carter Huntsman)
Shot put: 1. Easton Tarkalson, Salmon, 42-11.75
Discus: 1. Jaxson Van Eps, West Jefferson, 119-11.50
High jump: 1. Garrett Hunt, Challis, 5-10
Pole vault: 1. Adedan Baker, Challis, 12-6
Long jump: 1. Rawley Calder, West Jefferson, 18-11
Triple jump: 1. Kasen Sorensen, Firth, 37-6.25
Girls
Teams: 1. Salmon 213 2. Ririe 90.5 3. West Jefferson 64 4. Leadore 56 5. Watersprings 47 6. Firth 30 7. Challis 24 8. Mackay 20 9. North Fremont 18 10. North Gem 12 11. Clark County 3.5.
100m: 1. Abby Williams, Salmon 14.04
200m: 1. Audrey White, Watersprings 28.27
400m: 1. Audrey White, Watersprings 1:04.77
800: 1. Liza Boone, Ririe 2:33.72
1600: 1. Lucy Boone, Ririe 5:41.28
3200: 1. Brylin Bills, Salmon 12:40.59
100 hurdles: 1. Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore 17.02
300 hurdles: 1. Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore 50.66
4x100: 1.West Jefferson, 56.17 (Maggie Barrientos, Gentrie Dever, McKenley Simmons, Cathy Montalvon)
4x400: 1. Salmon, 4:24.95 (Liberty Sommers, Sara Deschaine, Sedona Cannon, Brylin Bills)
SMR relay: 1. Salmon, 2:01.39 (Laynee Woolf, Liberty Sommers, Kyla James, Abby Williams)
Shot put: 1. Megan Moore, Mackay 36-7
Discus: 1. Megan Moore, Mackay 118-7.5
High jump: 1. Clara Hayes, Ririe 4-10
Pole vault: 1. Laynee Woolf, Salmon 9-6
Long jump: 1. Chanci Phillips, Salmon 16-8.75
Triple jump: 1. Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore 31-9.5
