Results from Thursday.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 2, RIGBY 2: The Titans and Trojans tied in their conference opener.
Rigby's Emily Adams found the net from distance 12 minutes into the game and that score held to half.
Just over a minute into the second half, junior Willow Rhoda scored for Thunder Ridge and freshman Marisol Stosich got the assist.
Rhoda assisted Stosich to put Thunder Ridge up 2-1, but Rigby was able to knot the score in the 62nd minute.
Thunder Ridge (7-0-2, 0-0-1) hosts Highland on Monday. Rigby (3-2-2, 0-0-1) is at Hillcrest on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 5, BLACKFOOT 0: Kaelie Eastman and Claire Tuttle each scored twice for the Tigers. Keeley Combo added the other goal.
Combo, Lauren Adams, Kaelie Eastman and Ally Anderson each recorded an assist and Lydia Keller earned the shutout with four saves.
The Idaho Falls defense did not allow a shot in the second half.
The Tigers (3-1-1, 2-0-0) host Bonneville on Saturday. Blackfoot (0-4-0, 0-2-0) is at Hillcrest on Saturday.
Boys soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 2, RIGBY 0: Dallin Serr scored in the first half and Tyler Thompson added a goal in the seonc half for the Titans in their conference opener.
The Titans (7-0-1, 1-0-0) are at Highland on Monday. Rigby (3-3-3, 0-1-0) is at Madison on Monday.
BLACKFOOT 3, IDAHO FALLS 2: Gio Labra opened the scoring for the Broncos but the Tigers tied it before the half.
Enrique Nevarez scored a penalty kick for a Blackfoot lead, but Idaho Falls again tied the game.
Coope Hanson scored the winning goal with about 10 minutes left.
Blackfoot (3-1-0, 2-0-0) hosts Hillcrest on Saturday. Idaho Falls (4-2-0, 1-1-0) is at Bonneville on Saturday.
Volleyball
BUTTE COUNTY 3, MURTAUGH 2: Isabella Duke had 19 digs, and Brynlie King aded eight kills, while Tavie Rogers recorded 10 kills and Kyla Hansen added five kills.
The Pirates (6-2) have won four of their last five matches and open conference play Thursday against Grace.
Scores
North Gem 3, Clark County 0
Grace Lutheran 3, Watersprings 2
Mackay 3, Leadore 1
