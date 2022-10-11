THUNDER RIDGE 5, MADISON 1: The Titans won their fifth consecutive district title on Tuesday.
Diamond Espinoza opened the scoring before Madison tied it up by putting the corner into the goal.
Adrian Trejo scored on a free kick go give Thunder Ridge the lead, and Marco Acosta curved a shot into the upper corner.
Espinoza added a second goal and Dallin Serr finished off the scoring.
Thunder Ridge (15-0-1) earned an automatic berth to the 5A state tournament. Madison (6-10) hosts Rigby, a 1-0 winner over Highland, in a loser-out game on Thursday. The winner of that game plays a state play-in game Saturday.
BLACKFOOT 2, HILLCREST 1: The Knights scored first in the 4A District 6 tournament match but the Broncos tied the game on a strike by Cooper Hanson.
Javian Ballesteros scored midway through the first half and neither team threatened again.
Blackfoot (11-2-1) plays Idaho Falls, a 7-0 winner over Shelley, Thursday in the district championship game. The Tigers are also 11-2-1. The teams split 1-1 during the regular season.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 2, RIGBY 1: The Titans kept their season alive with a win in the 5A District 5-6 loser out game.
Freshman Marisol Stosich scored unassisted in the 21st minute, but Rigby tied the game two minutes later on a penalty kick for a hand ball.
Willow Rhoda scored the eventual game-winner in the 49th minute unassisted
Keeper Camry Marrot had a clean sheet in the second half.
The Titans play at Madison on Thursday with the winner advancing to the state play-in game.
Scores
Girls soccer
4A District 6 tournament
Bonneville 2, Blackfoot 0
Volleyball
Ririe 3, West Jefferson 0
NOTE: Ririe's Brianna Scott passed 1,000 career kills in the match.
