THUNDER RIDGE 2, BLACKFOOT 0: After a scoreless first half, Tyler Thompson scored both goals for the Titans.
Thunder Ridge (3-0) is at Skyline on Saturday. Blackfoot (0-1) hosts Rigby on Monday.
TETON 5, BONNEVILLE 0: The Timberwolves scored all their goals in the second half of the nonconference matchup.
The Bees (0-2) are at Madison on Tuesday. Teton (3-0) hosts American Falls on Saturday.
Girls soccer
IDAHO FALLS 2, RIGBY 1: Rigby led 1-0, but the Tigers tied it up in the second half with an assist from Rylee Sessions to Chauntell Vaughn.
Goalie Lydia Keller held on for a shutout in the second half and Idaho Falls eventually scored the go-ahead goal when Rylee Sessions took a drive towards the goal taking a shot. Rigby’s goalie dove for the ball outside the box resulting in a hand ball and free kick. Kaelie Eastman took the shot and sent it over the defensive wall for a goal.
Idaho Falls (1-0-1) is at Shelley on Wednesday. Rigby (1-2) is at Blackfoot on Monday.
Volleyball
ROCKLAND 3, MACKAY 2: Rockland held off the Miners 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 15-11.
Mackay (1-1) is at North Gem on Saturday.
FIRTH 3, MARSH VALLEY 2: The Cougars won their season opener in dramatic fashion 25-23, 24-26, 14-25, 25-10, 18-16.
Rylee Nielson finished with eight kills, three blocks and two aces. Macie Mecham had six kills and 14 digs. Daytona Folkman had four kills, two blocks, 22 digs and three aces. Libero Josie Johnson had 19 digs and Rachel Jacobsen had 23 assists.