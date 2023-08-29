HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge downs Hillcrest in girls soccer POST REGISTER Aug 29, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's results.Girls soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 3, HILLCREST 1: Senior Willow Rhoda got the Titans on the board in the 19th minute off an assist from sophomore Frankie Alvarez.Hillcrest's Jerzey Jarvis knotted the game at 1-1 at the half, but goals by Maelie Summers and Rocky Rodriguez, both assited by Rhoda, proved the difference.The Titans (3-2-1) host Preston on Wednesday. Hillcrest (0-3-0) plays Bonneville Friday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.VolleyballMACKAY 3, CLARK COUNTY 0: Jocelyn Seefried had a total of 30 serving points and Alyssa Pehrson had a total of 15 serving points for the night for the Miners in the 25-13, 25-6, 25-4 win.Mackay (3-0) is at Watersprings on Thursday. Clark County hosts Taylor's Crossing on Thursday.ScoresVolleyballButte County 3, Salmon 0Butte County 3, Leadore 0Watersprings 3, Taylor's Crossing 0Boys soccerSugar-Salem 10, Snake River 0Madison 5, Bonneville 0Pocatello 4, Skyline 2Thunder Ridge 3, Hillcrest 0Girls soccerSugar-Salem 5, Snake River 0Rigby 8, Blackfoot 0Madison 2, Idaho Falls 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
