HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge girls improve to 20-0 POST REGISTER Jan 24, 2023 3 hrs ago

Tuesday's results.

Girls basketball

THUNDER RIDGE 65, HIGHLAND 38: Aspen Caldwell led all scorers with 18 points and Kennedy Stenquist added 11 and Marley Spencer added 10 points.

The Titans (20-0, 5-0) conclude the regular season Thursday when they host Rigby.

Scores

Boys basketball

Teton 66, Ririe 65
Watersprings 57, North Gem 27
West Jefferson 52, North Fremont 50

Girls basketball

Blackfoot 58, Skyline 50
Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 38
Rigby 55, Madison 34
Idaho Falls 79, Bonneville 43
Shelley 51, Hillcrest 32
Snake River 57, South Fremont 36
