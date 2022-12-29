HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge girls remain unbeaten POST REGISTER Dec 29, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday's results.Girls basketballTHUNDER RIDGE 46, WHITNEY (CA) 26: Nevaeh Davenport led all scorers with 11 points and Kennedy Stenquist finished with 10 in the Timberlion tournament.The Titans (12-0) play Eagle Friday in the tournament finale.ScoresGirls basketballRigby 49, Pocatello 38Hillcrest 42, Eagle 36Idaho Falls 61, Mountain View 49Ridgeline (UT) 51, Madison 35Skyline 64, Bishop Kelly 59Boys basketballWatersprings 42, Horseshoe Bend 23Bonneville 56, Mountain Home 43Timberline 50, Sugar-Salem 40Sunrise Mounain (AZ) 64, Rigby 61 OTSalem Hills (UT) 75, Skyline 62 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
