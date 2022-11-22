HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge girls remain unbeaten POST REGISTER Nov 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's resultsGirls basketballTHUNDER RIDGE 81, IDAHO FALLS 57: Aspen Caldwell scored 27 points, Kennedy Stenquist scored 19 and Carly Stenquist added 11 points in the nonconference win by the Titans.Lily Duffin topped Idaho Falls with 19 points and Brynlee Riedle scored 14 points.Thunder Ridge (4-0) heads to Boise to play Owyhee and Centennial on Dec. 2-3.Idaho Falls (1-2) is at Madison on Tuesday.WEST SIDE 44, FIRTH 22: Bridget Leslie led the Cougars with seven points and Daytona Folkman added five points and Macie Mecham scored four.Firth (1-2) travels to Melba on Dec. 2.BUTTE COUNTY 54, MACKAY 32: Sarah Knight scored 17 points to lead three players in double figures for the Pirates.Reese Jardine scored 11 and Tavie Rogers added 10.Butte County (2-2) is at Carey on Tuesday.Rylee Teichert led the Miners (2-1) with 13 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
