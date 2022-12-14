Tuesday's results.
Girls basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 70, SKYLINE 51: In a battle of two of the area's top scorers, Aspen Caldwell led the Titans with 27 points and Shay Shippen led the Grizzlies with 27 in the non-conference win.
Thunder Ridge (8-0) hosts Hillcrest on Thursday. Skyline (4-5) is at Sugar-Salem on Friday.
MACKAY 45, RICHFIELD 25: Alyssa Hawley scored 12 points and Rylee Teichert added 11 for the Miners.
Megan Moore finished with eight points in the non-conference matchup.
Mackay (8-1) hosts Grace Lutheran on Friday.
FIRTH 37, MALAD 36: Firth rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.
The Cougars' offense was balanced as Bridget Leslie scored nine point, Macie Mecham scored eight, and Kynzie Nielson and Rylee Nielson added five points.
Firth (4-5) is at North Fremont on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
RICHFIELD 78, MACKAY 41: Mackay was led by Angel Mercado with 19 points and Ruger Nicholls added 12 points.
The Miners (2-3) host Grace Lutheran on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 66, SNAKE RIVER 52: Christian Gordon led the Diggers with 14 points and Zac Dougherty scored 13 and Daniel Neal finished with 12.
Sugar-Salem (3-0) is at North Fremont on Thursday
Scores
Girls basketball
Challis 32, Watersprings 28
West Jefferson 48, Salmon 27
Blackfoot 52, Hillcrest 36
Rigby 72, Idaho Falls 61
Ririe 49, Teton 42
Boys basketball
Watersprings 59, Challis 38
Ririe 48, Malad 34
Skyline 64, Filer 51
Sugar-Salem 66, Snake River 52
Wrestling
SKYLINE 48, SOUTH FREMONT 42
152
Crew Searle (Skyline) over Jerome Crichton (South Fremont) (Fall 0:55)
160
Jesse Vargas (South Fremont) over Carson Hyde (Skyline) (Fall 4:43)
170
Braxton Searle (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
182
Mark Wilson (Skyline) over Taycen Gee (South Fremont) (Fall 1:59)
195
Dominik Lopez (Skyline) over Unknown (For.)
220
Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Talan Schuldies (South Fremont) (Fall 1:07)
285
Neilsen Glascock (South Fremont) over Jesus Moreno (Skyline) (Fall 0:44)
98
Nicholas Hansen (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
106
Bryson Robles (South Fremont) over Evin Parravano (Skyline) (Fall 3:02)
113
Tyrelle Eldredge (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
120
Asher Urrea (Skyline) over Cristopher Pena (South Fremont) (Fall 5:03)
126
Dillon Knighten (Skyline) over Bransen Kynoch (South Fremont) (Fall 0:21)
132
Josue Lopez (South Fremont) over Hunter Payton (Skyline) (Fall 1:57)
138
Gage Searle (Skyline) over Lockan Vining (South Fremont) (Fall 1:40)
145
Marcus Landon (Skyline) over Kaden Elliott (South Fremont) (Fall 5:13)
TETON 83, HILLCREST 6
152
Tucker Hill (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
160
Michael Ball (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
170
Ryker Fullmer (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
182
Jaksen Hatch (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
195
Braeden Furniss (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
220
Robbie McCashland (Teton) over Kaden King (Hillcrest) (Fall 0:05)
285
Zach Moss (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
98
Will Wright (Teton) received a bye
106
Treyton KIlingler (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
113
Gabriel Liester (Hillcrest) over Unknown (For.)
120
Remy Baler (Teton) over Carson Smith (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:05)
126
Max Atchley (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
132
Jace Warsinkse (Teton) over Ethan Lords (Hillcrest) (TF 17-2 4:20)
138
Gabren Ader (Teton) over Seth Taylor (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:32)
145
Zachary Barclay (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
SOUTH FREMONT 57, HILLCREST 12
160
Jesse Vargas (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
170
Braxton Searle (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
182
Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) over Trayden Lopez (South Fremont) (Fall 2:58)
195
Double Forfeit
220
Jose Morillon (South Fremont) over Kaden King (Hillcrest) (Dec 6-2)
285
Neilsen Glascock (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
98
Nicholas Hansen (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
106
Double Forfeit
113
Bryson Robles (South Fremont) over Gabriel Liester (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:51)
120
Double Forfeit
126
Bransen Kynoch (South Fremont) over Carson Smith (Hillcrest) (Fall 2:47)
132
Ethan Lords (Hillcrest) over Josue Lopez (South Fremont) (Fall 3:26)
138
Lockan Vining (South Fremont) over Seth Taylor (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:45)
145
Jace Batton (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
152
Jerome Crichton (South Fremont) over Unknown (For.)
TETON 78, SKYLINE 12
160
Michael Ball (Teton) over Carson Hyde (Skyline) (Fall 1:42)
170
Ryker Fullmer (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
182
Jaksen Hatch (Teton) over Mark Wilson (Skyline) (Fall 2:54)
195
Dominik Lopez (Skyline) over Braeden Furniss (Teton) (Fall 1:28)
220
Preston Colvin (Skyline) over Robbie McCashland (Teton) (Fall 1:28)
285
Zach Moss (Teton) over Jesus Moreno (Skyline) (Fall 1:00)
98
Will Wright (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
106
Treyton KIlingler (Teton) over Evin Parravano (Skyline) (Fall 3:08)
113
Luisa Araujo (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
120
Remy Baler (Teton) over Asher Urrea (Skyline) (Fall 1:53)
126
Max Atchley (Teton) over Dillon Knighten (Skyline) (Fall 2:16)
132
Jace Warsinkse (Teton) over Unknown (For.)
138
Gabren Ader (Teton) over Gage Searle (Skyline) (Fall 1:51)
145
Zachary Barclay (Teton) over Marcus Landon (Skyline) (Fall 1:23)
152
Tucker Hill (Teton) over Crew Searle (Skyline) (Fall 2:52)
