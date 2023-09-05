HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge girls soccer takes down Century POST REGISTER Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's results.Girls soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 8, CENTURY 1: Kaylee Funderburg and Savannah Kenney each scored two goals as the Titans improved to 5-2-1.Brooklyn Mortensen added two assists and Sophie Denning, Rocky Rodriguez, Frankie Alvarez and Maelie Summers all found the net.Thunder Ridge is at Rigby on Friday.ScoresGirls soccerAmerican Falls 8, Firth 0Teton 4, Snake River 1Shelley 2, Bonneville 1Sugar-Salem 12, Malad 0Pocatello 5, Idaho Falls 0Boys soccerTeton 8, Snake River 0Shelley 4, Bonneville 0Thunder Ridge 3, Century 0Firth 2, American Falls 2VolleyballMarsh Valley 3, Ririe 0Snake River 3, Teton 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
