HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge offense unstoppable in girls soccer win

Aug 30, 2022

Tuesday's results.

Girls soccer

THUNDER RIDGE 13, HILLCREST 1: Freshman Marisol Stosich scored four goals and Savannah Kenney added three as the Titans pulled away. Hillcrest's Kylee Anderson tied the game at 1-1 with a long distance goal, but Thunder Ridge went on an offensive tear.

Cassandra Sotelo and Gisela Chavez each added two goals.

Thunder Ridge (5-0-1) is at Preston on Wednesday. Hillcrest (0-3) is at Bonneville on Friday.

Volleyball

SKYLINE 2, PRESTON 0: The Grizzlies won 25-18, 25-23.

HIGHLAND 2, SKYLINE 0: The Rams won 25-23, 25-23.

Scores

Boys soccer

Pocatello 4, Skyline 0