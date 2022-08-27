THUNDER RIDGE 7, SKYLINE 0: Carlos Carmona scored a hat trick and Mason Pendleton added a pair of goals for the Titans.
Tyler Thompson and Harrison Carter also found the net for Thunder Ridge (4-0), which hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 3, SKYLINE 2: Skyline opened the scoring when Jaqueline Trejo dropped the ball to Daisha Wagner who found the net from distance, just over the hands of the Titan goalie.
Thunder Ridge tied the match in the 29th minute when freshman Marisol Stosich broke out behind Skyline's defense and shot past the keeper.
Willow Rhoda scored just three minutes into the second half with an assist from Marisol, but Skyline responded with Daisha scoring on a breakaway in the 54th minute.
Thunder Ridge secured the win in the 78th minute when Marisol drew out the Skyline keeper then touched around, finishing into the empty net.
The Titans (2-0-1) are at Hillcrest on Tuesday. Skyline (0-3) hosts Pocatello on Tuesday.
Volleyball
MACKAY 3, WATERSPRINGS 1: The Miners downed the Warriors 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15. Middle blockers McKell Martinez and Elizabeth Grijalva had a strong match, Watersprings coach Raymee Marlin noted in an email.
Outside hitter Halle Holt had 20 serving points for Mackay and middle Blocker Megan Moore had 13 kills six blocks and 24 serving points.
Outside hitter Rylee Teichert had 15 kills and one block and middle blocker Sadie Wanstrom had five blocks.
Setter Olivia Bell recorded 31 assists and 20 serving points while libero Ali Drussel had 12 digs.
WATERSPRINGS 3, NORTH GEM 0: The Warriors swept the Cowboys 25-15, 25-21, 25-12. Alex Platt's service game sparked an early surge, Marlin noted.
MACKAY 3, NORTH GEM 0: Outside hitter Halle Holt had nine kills and middle Blocker Megan Moore added five kills and two blocks for the Miners.
Outside hitter Rylee Teichert had six kills and one block, while setter Olivia Bell had 19 assists and 26 serving points.
Right side hitter Alyssa Hawley had 14 serving points.