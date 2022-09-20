HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge remains unbeaten in boys soccer POST REGISTER Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday results.Boys soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 5, MADISON 1: In a key 5A District 5-6 matchup, Adrian Trejo scored a hat trick to lead the Titans to a win over the Bobcats. Marco Acosta scored a first-half goal and Spencer Thompson scored on a header in the second half.The Titans (10-0-1, 3-0-0) host Rigby on Monday. Madison (4-5-0, 2-1-0) hosts Pocatello on Thursday.BLACKFOOT 5, SHELLEY 1: The Broncos had five different player score goals as Chris Garcia, Michael Hammond, Gio Labra, Gabriel Batacan and Hugo Garcia all found the net.Blackfoot (5-2-1, 4-1-1) is at Skyline on Thursday. Shelley (3-7-0, 1-4-0) is at Idaho Falls on Thursday.VolleyballBONNEVILLE 3, SHELLEY 0: Ava Arfmann had 10 kills and two blocks while Ally McDaniel added nine Kills 2 blocks as the Bees won 25-19, 25-12, 25-9.Freshman Shayla Belnap also added 12 digs, five kills and an ace and Aspen Anderson had six aces, and six digs.Bonneville (12-2, 4-0) hosts Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Shelley (1-7, 0-4) is at Blackfoot on Thursday.ScoresGirls soccerHighland 3, Rigby 0VolleyballRirie 3, North Fremont 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.