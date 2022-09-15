HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge shuts out Bonneville in boys soccer POST REGISTER Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday results.Boys soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 3, BONNEVILLE 0: Dallin Serr scored two goals and Harrison Carter added another as the Titans won the nonconference matchup. The Titans (9-0-1) host Madison on Tuesday, Bonneville (1-8-0) hosts Skyline on Monday.VolleyballBUTTE COUNTY 3, GRACE 0: Tavie Rogers had seven blocks and Brynlie King added eight kills as the Pirates took a 25-16, 25-15, 25-10 conference win.Butte County (6-3, 1-0) hosts Rockland and North Fremont on Wednesday.MACKAY 3, DIETRICH 1: Megan Moore lead the Miners with 12 kills and six blocks in a 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.Halle Holt had 10 kills and 19 serving points, while Olivia Bell had 16 serving points and 16 assists and Kaydence Seefried had 16 assists with 14 serving points.Ali Drussel finished with 15 serving points and 25 digs.Mackay (10-2) is at Leadore Saturday.BONNEVILLE 3, BLACKFOOT 0: Kaylie Kofe had 24 assists, 11 digs, two kills, three aces and two blocks as the Bees improved to 3-0 in conference (3-2 overall) with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-12 win.Ally McDaniel finished with seven kills and three blocks, while Lis Nelson recorded six kills and four blocks. Aspen Anderson recorded six aces, 11 digs and four kills.The Bees host the Bonneville Classic tournament Friday and Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.