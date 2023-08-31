HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge shuts out Preston in girls soccer POST REGISTER Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday's results.Girls soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 2, PRESTON 0: Sophomore Maelie Summers and Junior Jessa Estrada scored in the 30th and 35th minutes, respectively, as the Titans improved to 4-2-1.Thunder Ridge is at Century on Tuesday.ScoresBoys soccerIdaho Falls 3, Shelley 2Sugar-Salem 4, American Falls 0VolleyballTeton 3, Soda Springs 0Teton 3, West Jefferson 0South Fremont 3, Marsh Valley 0Snake River 3, Sugar-Salem 0Soda Springs 2, West Jefferson 0Thunder Ridge 3, Hillcrest 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Idaho Falls man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 riot charges DeCora, Wacy Lewis, J District 91 turns to courts to resolve levy dispute with Idaho State Tax Commission Voters overwhelmingly approve District 93 bond for elementary school near Iona Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.