HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge softball sweeps Highland POST REGISTER Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago

Tuesday results.

Baseball
Pocatello 9, Madison 8
Shelley 13, Century 8
Bonneville 15, Skyline 8

Softball
North Fremont 21, Challis-Mackay 3
Shelley 19, Bonneville 9
Idaho Falls 6, Skyline 5
Thunder Ridge 11, Highland 1
Blackfoot 5, Hillcrest 4
North Fremont 21, Challis-Mackay 4
South Fremont 22, Sugar-Salem 21
West Jefferson 11, American Falls 1
Thunder Ridge 16, Highland 6
South Fremont 25, Sugar-Salem 10
