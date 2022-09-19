HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge's Anderson wins Jerome Invitational POST REGISTER Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Anderson Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results from Monday.Boys golfat Jerome CC Teams: 1. Bishop Kelly 299 2. Twin Falls 308 3. Middleton 311 4. Thunder Ridge 313 5. Pocatello 321 6t. Canyon Ridge 330 6t. Shelley 330 8. Minico 335 9. Wood River 341 10. Mountain Home 356 11. Emmett 35712. Jerome 358 13t. Ridgevue 379 13t. Century 379 15. Nampa 381 16. Burley 392Individuals1. Justin Anderson (TR) 68 2. Derek Lekkerkerk (TF) 69 3. Buzz Lindsay (TR) 72 4. Ayden Dyson (BK) 72 6. Bobby Kincaid (Nampa) 73 7. Jackson Stephens (BK) 74 8. Trae Payne (TF) 75 9. William Comstock (BK) 75 10. Curtis Seidel (Middleton) 76.Girls golfAt Canyon SpringsTeams: 1. Bishop Kelly 329 2. Twin Falls 339 3. Minico 380 4. Century 387 5. Middleton 388 6. Canyon Ridge 395 7. Mountain Home 400 8. Thunder Ridge 438 9. Jerome 439 10. Emmett 443 11. Shelley 444.Individuals1. Ava Schroeder (TF) 73 2. Maeve Fitzgerald (BK) 79 3. Margaret Smock (BK) 79 4. Allison Shockey (Minico) 80 5. Lauren Aasand (Century) 80 6. Rena Pedersin (TF) 81 7. Olivia Lammey (Middleton) 83 8. Cara Carter (BK) 84 9. Ava Young (Minico) 84 10. Mallory Higham (Shelley) 87.Girls soccerIDAHO FALLS 6, HILLCREST 4: The Knights led 2-1 at the half but the Tigers put the game away in second half.Grace Eastman had the first-half goal for the Tigers, but Lauren Adam’s found Katelyn Allen to tie the game 2-2Then Kaelie Eastman took a hard corner kick that hit off a Hillcrest player and into the goal to give Idaho Falls the lead.Eastman stole the ball and scored her second goal off an assist by Addi Watson and then added her third score for the hat trick.Idaho Falls (5-2-3, 4-0-2) is at Shelley on Thursday. Hillcrest (0-8-0, 0-5-0) is at Century on Wednesday.BONNEVILLE 5, SKYLINE 1: Ali Ellsworth scored a hat trick in the first half, connecting on a rebound off the cross bar and netting two headers assisted by Reagan Flynn.In the second half, Alyssa Harris scored off a free kick and Gabby Hales scored the final goal off an Ellsworth assist.Bonneville (5-1-2, 4-0-1) is at Preston Wednesday. Skyline (2-6-2, 2-1-2) is at Blackfoot on Wednesday.ScoresBoys soccerSkyline 4, Bonneville 4Girls soccerSnake River 2, Firth 0Shelley 5, Blackfoot 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.