Saturday's results.
Baseball
Rigby 4, Highland 1
South Fremont 12, Teton 0
Challis-Mackay 3, Grangeville 3
North Fremont 8, Gooding 4
Pocatello 7, Sugar-Salem 1
North Fremont 20, Soda Springs 10
Blackfoot 11, Skyline 3
Firth 4, Snake River 3
South Fremont 2, Teton 1
Softball
Pocatello 10, Idaho Falls 0
Pocatello 16, Bonneville 1
North Fremont 15, Wendell 1
North Fremont 11, New Plymouth 1
Nampa Christian 20, Challis-Mackay 2
Pocatello 9, Idaho Falls 3
Firth 11, Snake River 10
North Fremont 15, Soda Springs 0
Track and Field
Boise Relays
Full results at Athletic.net
Girls
Teams: 1. Boise 138 2. Rigby 83.33 3. Mountain View 56.33 4. Owyhee 49 5. Timberline 42 6. Centennial 35.5 7. Borah 30 8. McQueen 23 9. Capital 21.5 10. Meridian 20.
100m: 1. Asia Lawyer 12.41a, Centennial, 2. Abby Hancock, 12.48aSR, Rigby 3. Sophia Clark, 12.74a, Boise 4. Paiton Mills 13.10a, Nampa Christian 5. Kate Mace 13.22aPR, Timberline (Boise).
200m: 1. Abby Hancock 26.12aSR, Rigby 2. Quincy Keller 26.32aPR, Mountain View 3. Amina Mulendela, 26.33aPR, Mountain View 4. Kate Mace 26.43aPR, Timberline 5. Paiton Mills 26.55a, Nampa Christian.
400m: 1. Sophia Clark, 57.97aPR, Boise 2. Kennedy Patterson, 1:00.37a, Capital 3. Alexandria Fletcher, 1:01.17aSR, Eagle 4. Kaitlyn Lundergan, 1:01.42aPR, Columbia 5. Sarah McArthur, 1:01.80aSR, Hillcrest.
800m: 1. Allie Bruce, 2:17.18aSR, Boise 2. Lydia Nance, 2:21.31aSR, Boise 3. Kennedy Kunz, 2:21.60a, Bonneville 4. Rylee Dawe, 2:21.66aPR, Owyhee 5. Rilyn Stevens, 2:21.98aPR, Mountain View.
1600m: 1. Allie Bruce, 5:02.59aSR, Boise 2. Audrey Orme, 5:08.22aPR, Boise 3. Audrey Chitwood 5:08.88aPR, Mountain View 4. Kennedy Kunz, 5:11.03aSR, Bonneville 5. Julia Gilbert, 5:14.12aPR, Mountain Home.
3200m: 1. Paisley Taylor, 11:12.73aPR, Meridian 2. Aubrey Kohler, 11:14.95a, Meridian 3. Kayelee Austin, 11:33.25aSR, Middleton 4. Courtney Earl, 11:35.03aSR, Thunder Ridge 5. Zoe Sims, 11:46.51aPR, Boise.
300H: 1. Liv Mortensen, 46.72a, Owyhee 2. Millie Bledsoe, 48.44a, Borah 3. Grace Lanfear , 48.87aSR, Boise 4. Brooke Cook, 49.35a, Hillcrest 5. Juniper Ammirati, 49.59aSR, Boise.
4x100: 1. Rigby, 50.28a (Lyndsay Woelfel, Abby Hancock, Olivia Howard, Abbie Scott) 2. Owyhee 50.37a (Rylee Klitgaard, Lilli Denhardt, Josie Davis, Christy Simpson) 3. Timberline, 50.45a (Kate Mace, Stella Hart, Leah Joy, Elli Lewis) 4. Mountain View, 50.51a (Sydney Chu, Amina Mulendela, Becky Tshianyi, Quincy Keller) 5. Centennial, 50.70a (Asia Lawyer, Mercy Oghenetega, Addison Evans, Jada Miller).
4x200: 1. Timberline, 1:44.33a (Stella Hart, Elli Lewis, Kate Mace, Avery Navest) 2. Boise, 1:44.43a (Sophia Clark, Adrienne Russell, Lydia Nance, Autumn Shomaker) 3. Owyhee, 1:46.29a (Rylee Klitgaard, Lilli Denhardt, Liv Mortensen, Christy Simpson) 4. McQueen, 1:47.56a (Cora Gibson, Hanna Hanlon, Kaylee Wu, Lillian Deffebach) 5. Rigby, 1:49.48a (Abbie Scott, Olivia Howard, Lyndsay Woelfel, Brinley Bybee).
DMR400: 1. Rigby, 13:31.16a (Rachel Nelson, Olivia Sullivan, Hannah Clarke, Alexis McGary) 2. Boise, 13:51.93a (Lola Boice, Joslynn Burk, Sada McAllister, Magda Wilper) 3. Timberline, 14:21.81a (Taylor Cole, Ella Haley, Ella Larsen, Divya Elancheren) 4. McQueen, 14:23.30a (Faith Soto, Alyssa Allan, Avery Hayes, Mackenzie Nelson) 5. Victory Charter, 14:42.49a (Keanna Gibbs, Maia Mattox, Emma Gurn, Allie Hacking).
Shot put: 1. Maddie Romberg, 37' 6, Borah 2. Teilana Togiai, 35' 8.5SR, Rigby 3. Togiai, 34' 1.5PR, Rigby 4. Alexis DeAlba, 33' 6.5, Boise 5. Caroline Knothe, 33' 2.5PR, Bishop Kelly.
Discus: 1. Maddie Romberg, 119' 6, Borah 2. Ellie Gresham, 117' 9.5PR, Mountain View 3. Cami Ellis, 115' 11PR, Rocky Mountain 4. Laini Huber, 115' 7PR, Bonneville 5. Leslie Kinder, 110' 9PR, Caldwell.
High jump: 1. Alexandra Gustavel, 5' 4, Boise 2. Leah Pebley, 5' 2, Hillcrest 3. Ainsley Wade, 5' 0, Columbia 4. Josie Davis, 5' 0SR, Owyhee 5. Hannah Tucker, 4' 10SR, Rigby.
Pole vault: 1. Eva Lowder, 13' 0SR, Centennial 2. Abbie Scott, 12' 0, Rigby 3. Suzi Woodall, 11' 6SR, Boise 4. Michaela Gier, 11' 0SR, Boise 5. Mia Nelson, 10' 6PR, Boise.
Long jump: 1. Abby Hancock, 18' 2.5SR, Rigby 2. Autumn Shomaker, 18' 0.25PR, Boise 3. Ashlyn Sandow, 17' 9SR, Timberline 4. Asia Lawyer, 17' 7.5PR, Centennial 5. Josie Davis, 17' 2.5PR, Owyhee.
Triple jump: 1. Cora Gibson, 38' 5.75PR, McQueen 2. Hyde, 36' 8.25PR, Mountain View 3. Savina Tulilov, 35' 5.5, Capital 3. Autumn Shomaker, 35' 5.5SR, Boise 5. Josie Davis, 34' 10PR, Owyhee.
Boys
Teams: 1. Bishop Kelly 93 2. Boise 83.5 3. Rigby 59.5 4. Kuna 51 4. Eagle 51 6. Centennial 39 7. McQueen 27 8. Mountain View 25 9. Capital 24 10. Meridian.
100m:
1. Jayden LaGrone, 11.26aSR, McQueen 2. Kolton Osborn, 11.26a, Centennial 3. Jay Monroe, 11.36a, Kuna 4. Trevion Walker, 11.38a, Caldwell 5. Micah Teague, 11.43a, Kuna.
200m: 1. Jacob Webster, 22.42a, Centennial 2. Jay Monroe, 22.53aPR, Kuna, 3. Crayton Reese, 23.18a, Eagle 4. Harrison Bork, 23.35a, Owyhee 5. Colton Crawford, 23.43aPR, Bishop Kelly.
400m: 1. Ethan Beard, 50.77a, Meridian 2. Joe Kreizenbeck, 51.29aPR, Boise 2. Noah Bornes, 51.29aSR, Bishop Kelly 4. Zachary Coblentz, 51.46aPR, Thunder Ridge 5. Myles Johnson-Nicholson, 51.53a, Kuna.
800m: 1. Noe Kemper, 1:54.09aPR, Boise 2. Bryson Blaser, 1:55.35aPR, Centennial 3. Kaden Helder, 1:56.73a, Boise 4. Austin Clough, 1:57.11aPR, Bishop Kelly 5. Oclan Ryan, 1:57.38aPR, Mountain View.
1600: 1. Nate Stadtlander, 4:19.93aPR, Meridian 2. Andrew Ringert, 4:20.62aPR, Eagle 3. Ian Stockett, 4:23.36aSR, Victory Charter 4. Luke Stockett, 4:24.37aPR, Victory Charter 5. Corbin Johnston, 4:24.93aPR, North Fremont.
3200: 1. Andrew Ringert, 9:33.00aSR, Eagle 2. Corbin Johnston, 9:43.93aPR, North Fremont 3. Kaden Helder, 9:49.54aSR, Boise 4. Wil Ihmels, 9:50.72a, Timberline, 5. Ben Behrmann, 9:51.31aPR, Idaho Falls.
300H: 1. Spencer Gudmundson, 40.65aPR, Hillcrest 2. Eli Taylor, 40.88a, Rigby 3. Charlie Wells, 41.01aPR, Boise 4. Keanan Humphreys, 41.19a, Rigby 5. Joseph Curtis, 41.42a, Boise.
4x100: 1. Centennial, 43.00a (Jacob Carney, Kolton Osborn, Jacob Webster, Taylor Mick) 2. Kuna, 43.01a (Myles Johnson-Nicholson, Micah Teague, Jay Monroe, Kolton Stahlke) 3. Rigby, 43.52a (Samuel Gamino Salinas, Jase Poston, Eli Taylor, Cody Cordingley) 4. Eagle, 43.54a (Dustin Todd, Sam Woolner, Makeo Sneddon, Crayton Reese) 5. Bishop Kelly, 43.58a (Sam Knell, Noah Bornes, Zachary Jacobs, Cole Miller).
4x200: 1. Kuna, 1:28.99a (Jay Monroe, Micah Teague, Myles Johnson-Nicholson, Kolton Stahlke) 2. Boise, 1:29.75a (Cooper Smith, Tucker Leigh, Joe Kreizenbeck, Cael Williams) 3. McQueen, 1:30.65a (Braden Kerr, Corbyn Wadleigh, Bodie Cohen, Jayden LaGrone) 4. Eagle, 1:30.67a (Sam Woolner, Joshua Hixson, Dustin Todd, Crayton Reese) 5. Bishop Kelly, 1:31.00a (Saul Lorenzana, Sam Knell, Zachary Jacobs, Noah Bornes).
DMR400: 1. Bishop Kelly, 10:29.69a (Liam Durcan, Kevin Corrigan, Austin Clough, Noah Bornes) 2. Boise, 11:27.00a (Evan Fornander, Jens Knutsen, Zachary Johnson, Michael Nance) 3. Capital, 11:54.66a (Luigi Bacchioni, Brandon Drashner-Berumen, Isaac Loveland, Keegan Willett) 4. Kuna, 11:57.44a (Joshua Richards, Israel Gaona, Owen Waters, Levi Purnell) 5. Borah, 12:02.02a (Daniel Barclay, Daniel Toronto, Garrett McMasters, Patrick Manning-Floch).
Shot put: 1. Joseph Miraya, 54' 10PR, Mountain View 2. Keenan Blair, 54' 8.5PR, Jerome 3. Rakeem Johnson, 51' 3, Bishop Kelly 4. Jacob Womack, 50' 9.75, Rigby 5. Samuel Webster, 50' 3PR, Rigby.
Discus: 1. Keenan Blair, 162' 0, Jerome 2. Jacob Womack, 160' 10, Rigby 3. Rakeem Johnson, 160' 1PR, Bishop Kelly 4. Samuel Webster, 159' 2, Rigby 5. Miraya, 152' 10PR, Mountain View.
High jump: 1. Patrick Monahan, 6' 4SR, Bishop Kelly 2. Caleb Davis, 6' 2, Fruitland 3. AJ LaBeau, 6' 0SR, Timberline 4. Jordan McDonald, 6' 0 Boise 4. Malakai Dozier, 6' 0, Mountain View 4. Mekhi Dorrell, 6' 0, Capital.
Pole vault: 1. Seth Nelson, 16' 4PR, Boise 2. Gunnar Kimball, 14' 6PR, Wood River 3. Jase Poston, 14' 6, Rigby 4. Chase Campbell, 14' 0SR Rigby 4. Ethan Hammer, 14' 0, Columbia.
Long jump: 1. Chayse Sloan, 22' 2, Boise 2. Patrick Monahan, 22' 1SR, Bishop Kelly 3. Makeo Sneddon, 21' 10SR, Eagle 4. Cole Miller, 21' 7SR, Bishop Kelly 5. Luke Barinaga, 21' 3.5, Fruitland.
Triple jump: 1. Victor Byaundaombe, 47' 1.5PR, Capital 2. Cole Miller, 46' 4PR, Bishop Kelly 3. Patrick Monahan, 44' 7.75SR, Bishop Kelly 4. Mason Gibbons, 42' 7.25, Owyhee 5. Cody Cordingley, 42' 2, Rigby.
