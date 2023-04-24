HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Weekend recap POST REGISTER Apr 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekend results.BaseballShelley 6, Skyline 5Skyline 8, Shelley 2Firth 5, Malad 4SoftballMadison 22, Bonneville 5North Fremont 18, Salmon 1West Jefferson 8, West Side 2Teton 16, Wendell 4Malad 4, West Jefferson 2North Fremont 15, Salmon 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New downtown Idaho Falls bar XVIII is 100 Proof experience Bennett , A. Gary NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Christensen, Ray Rape lawsuit trial puts spotlight back on Trump and women Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
