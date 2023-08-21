featured HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Weekend recap POST REGISTER Aug 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekend roundupGirls soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 4, CANYON RIDGE 0: Savannah Kenney scored twice and Willow Rhoda added a goal and assist for the Titans on Saturday.Sophomore Maelie Summers also a goal for Thunder Ridge (1-0-1).Boys soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 3, CANYON RIDGE 1: Cade Jorgensen, Adrian Trejo and Porter Beattie all scored for the Titans in their season opener.ScoresBoys soccerTeton 9, Marsh Valley 0Shelley 2, Preston 0Girls soccerSugar-Salem 10, Sun Valley Community School 1South Fremont 7, Aberdeen 0Marsh Valley 2, Teton 1Rigby 2, Skyline 1Shelley 3, Preston 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now It's the Law: How common-law marriage is recognized NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Thueson, Garn Howard Hale, Lois M. Spickard, John Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
