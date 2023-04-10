HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Weekend recap POST REGISTER Apr 10, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's results.BaseballChallis-Mackay 11, Salmon 4Bonneville 7, Blackfoot 6American Falls 15, Teton 1Sugar-Salem 15, Buhl 3Kimberly 13, South Fremont 3Kimberly 8, Teton 1Pocatello 5, Rigby 3Sugar-Salem 6, American Falls 3Wood River 9, South Fremont 3SoftballThunder Ridge 7, Blackfoot 4Sugar-Salem 14, McCall-Donnelly 1Wood River 9, North Fremont 6Firth 16, Salmon 2Kimberly 18, South Fremont 2Buhl 16, Teton 2Challis-Mackay 20, Ririe 9Filer 19, North Fremont 5Firth 23, Challis-Mackay 5Filer 5, Sugar-Salem 4McCall-Donnelly 8, Teton 7Thunder Ridge 9, Blackfoot 8Shelley 18, Soda Springs 3Buhl 4, South Fremont 1Track and FieldRigby Physical Therapy MeetFull results at athletic.netGIRLSTeams: 1. Highland 146 2. Rigby 128.5 3. Skyline 124 4. Preston 111 5. Bonneville 43 5. 6. Idaho Falls 42 7. Hillcrest 36 8. Teton 24 9. Shelley 14.5 10. Bear Lake 12 10. Thunder Ridge 12.BOYSTeams: 1. Rigby 213.33 2. Highland 94.5 3. Skyline 82.5 4. Hillcrest 65.5 5. Teton 60 6. Idaho Falls 57.83 7. Preston 46 8. Bear Lake 20.5 9. Shelley 15.83 10. Thunder Ridge 14 11. Bonneville 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Survey: Idaho bucks trend, increases percentage of churchgoers NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits Man involved in shooting at LDS temple sentenced to prison Jervois shuts down Idaho Cobalt mine Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.