HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Weekend recap POST REGISTER May 1, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's results.BaseballBonneville 16, Shelley 6Hillcrest 12, Shelley 2Rigby 9, Madison 2Rigby 5, Madison 2Thunder Ridge 14, Highland 10Highland 13, Thunder Ridge 9Blackfoot 9, Hillcrest 1North Fremont 17, Salmon 8SoftballPocatello 8, Rigby 6Pocatello 4, Rigby 3Salmon 19, Challis-Mackay 4Teton 9, Marsh Valley 7Skyline 10, Madison 0Soda Springs 9, Shelley 1Marsh Valley 17, Teton 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Meikle , Terry Lee Long, John Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care It's the Law: What to know about electronic wills Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
