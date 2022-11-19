HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: POST REGISTER Nov 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's resultsGirls basketballMALAD 65, BUTTE COUNTY 56: Sarah Knight led three players in double figures with 16 points as the Pirates (1-2) dropped the non-conference matchup.Tavie Rogers and Darci Bogart each scored 12 points for Butte County, which is at Mackay on Tuesday.MACKAY 60, LEADORE 55: Megan Moore scored 19 points in the Miners win.Mackenzie Mackay led Leadore with 30 points.Mackay hosts Butte County on Tuesday, Leadore hosts Sho-Ban on Tuesday.Friday games.Girls basketballBUTTE COUNTY 53, SALMON 31: Darci Bogart scored 12 points and Tavie Rogers added nine points for Butte County.Tia Mathews led Salmon with 10 points and Sedona Cannon scored nine points.MACKAY 45, NORTH GEM 10. Megan Moore led the Miners with 12 points and Kadence Seefried add nine points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
