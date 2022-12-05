Blackfoot senior Matt Thomas will continue his cross country and track career in the Big 12.
He committed to Oklahoma State on November 30, ending a recruiting process that took him all over the country.
He made a visit to Stillwater the second weekend of October, coming away impressed with the coaches and runners.
“I really liked the environment of the team, just the environment in general,” Thomas said Monday morning by phone. “The coaches were very dedicated as well as the runners. Everyone was on the same page. I think the best part of joining a program of that caliber is to kind of be under those kids’ wings and learn from what they do, see what they do to be that good and follow them in a way.”
Oklahoma State hosted the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s cross country championships on Nov. 18, placing fourth on the women’s side and second on the men’s side in a tiebreaker with champion Northern Arizona. Thomas was also considering Utah State, Colorado State and Tennessee, all of which he had also visited.
“There were some long plane rides, for sure,” Thomas said. “I was very grateful for the opportunities I was presented with. It was a very tough decision but at the end of the day, I think I made the right decision.”
Thomas most recently won Idaho’s 4A boys cross country individual state title on Oct. 29 in Lewiston with a time of 14:47.7, his second sub-15 minute 5k time ever. He is one of seven Idaho boys on record to ever break 15 minutes for the 5k. He broke 15:53 every time he competed this season. In June, he competed at Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, placing 10th in the boys championship 2-mile in 9:03.65 and 28th in the boys championship 1-mile in 4:15.67. In May, he won Idaho’s 4A boys 1,600 state title in 4:15.29 and the boys 3,200 state title in 9:14.78 and claimed fifth-place medals in the 800 (1:58.33) and as part of Blackfoot’s 4x400 relay (3:29.15).
He said he is looking forward to the wide range of track events available at the collegiate level for distance runners.
“In college, you’re running up to a 10k,” he said. “It’s really a good opportunity to score in those kinds of events.”
He added that he feels both relief and excitement upon making his decision.
“Relieved because I can focus on what’s ahead and also excited because I’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “It gives me something to work toward for next year.”
