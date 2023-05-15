It was a big day at Skyline for college signings on Monday as six athletes signed letters of intent to compete in college.
State champion swimmer Gavin Dustin signed with Air Force, baseball player Trey Olson signed with Utah State University Eastern, and four football players — Abrahn Silverio (Idaho State), Ian Galbreaith (Montana Tech), Lachlan Haacke (Southern Virginia), and Avery Bright (College of Wooster) — will continue competing in college.
“It’s a big relief,” said Dustin, who helped lead Skyline to a state title this past season. “I’ve been looking forward to swimming in college my entire swimming career since I was 6. Now that I know that I’m for sure going somewhere and I don’t have to wonder where that is, it’s a big relief to have a plan.”
Silverio, Haacke, Galbreaith and Bright have been competing with or against each other since youth leagues. They’ve all been part of Skyline’s recent state championship run.
“I feel like it’s exciting because we’ve all had this goal since we started playing Grid Kid in fourth grade and to finally see it through and all of us accomplish it, especially together, I feel like it means a lot,” Galbreaith said.
“It’s cool because we would talk about it when we were younger,” Silverio added. “How many of us are going to go and play collegiately?”
“It’s every kid’s dream to play college football,” Haacke said.
Olson said he talked to a couple of schools before being contacted by Utah State University Eastern.
“I’d been to Price, Utah, and I really liked the place,” Olson said. “When he called me I knew that’s where I wanted to play.”
