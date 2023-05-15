Skyline signing

Gavin Dustin, Abrahn Silverio, Ian Galbreaith, Lachlan Haacke, Avery Bright and Trey Olson pose with their families at Monday’s signing ceremony.

 By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com

It was a big day at Skyline for college signings on Monday as six athletes signed letters of intent to compete in college.

State champion swimmer Gavin Dustin signed with Air Force, baseball player Trey Olson signed with Utah State University Eastern, and four football players — Abrahn Silverio (Idaho State), Ian Galbreaith (Montana Tech), Lachlan Haacke (Southern Virginia), and Avery Bright (College of Wooster) — will continue competing in college.


