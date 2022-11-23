The 2022 Idaho all-state soccer teams are chosen by the United Soccer Coaches (USC) and Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA).
5A GIRLS
Player of the Year: Annie Liebich, sr., D, Boise
Coach of the Year: Nicole Arsenault, Boise
FIRST TEAM
Sophie Hills, sr., GK, Boise; Madelene Knoll, sr., D, Eagle; Maizy Kluksdal, so., D, Boise; Evee Stoddard, sr., D, Highland; Taylor Miller, jr., D, Lake City; Kaitlyn Slocum, sr., M, Rocky Mountain; Grace Nelson, sr., M, Eagle; Mia Barron, jr., M, Boise; Kunie Hirai, so., F, Boise; Asia Lawyer, sr., F, Centennial; Georgia Whitehead, sr., F, Lake City; Tambree Bell, jr., F, Highland.
SECOND TEAM
Casey Southard, sr., GK, Eagle; Bree Davis, so., D, Eagle; Aubriana Smith, jr., D, Eagle; Ella Boson, sr., D, Timberline; Ari Siwek, jr., M, Rocky Mountain; Mackenzie Brown, sr., M, Eagle; Emma Crystal, sr., M, Highland; Campbell Wilson, fr., F, Rocky Mountain; Laken Gallagher, sr., F, Timberline; Elliotte Kortus, sr., F, Lake City; Caitlin Staats, fr., F, Highland.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kaiya Pardue, sr., GK, Centennial; Allison Olson, jr., GK, Lewiston; Payton Oelkers, sr., M, Mountain View; Ashlyn Sandow, jr., M, Timberline; Grace Hatch, fr., F, Boise; Naomi Hilbig, so., F, Eagle; Abby Satterfield, sr., F, Highland.
5A BOYS
Player of the Year: Kai Hatten, sr., M, Timberline
Coach of the Year: Adrian Kane, Timberline
FIRST TEAM
Ben Anderson, sr., GK, Timberline; Jake Anderson, sr., D, Timberline; Jack Montgomery, sr., D, Boise; Spencer Thompson, sr., D, Thunder Ridge; Tucker Smith, so., D, Boise; Connor Jump, jr., M, Lake City; Adrian Trejo, jr., M, Thunder Ridge; Daniel Hirai, jr., M, Boise; Quinton Boggs, sr., M, Timberline; Carter Griffeth, sr., F, Borah; Zayne Davis, sr., F, Timberline; Cooper Prohaska, sr., F, Coeur d’Alene.
SECOND TEAM
Andre Castaneda, jr., GK, Thunder Ridge; Parker Gropp, sr., GK, Timberline; Maddox Dizdarevic, sr., D, Borah; Gavin Schoener, jr., D, Lake City; Kyle Atkinson, jr., D, Timberline; Tommy Hammons, jr., D, Rocky Mountain; Marco Acosta, jr., M, Thunder Ridge; Krew Christensen, sr., M, Eagle; Kye McAllister, sr., M, Boise; Jacob Molina, so., F, Lake City; Tyler Thompson, sr., F, Thunder Ridge.
HONORABLE MENTION
Qussai Kadro, sr., M, Boise; Charlie Leeds, sr., F, Mountain View; Jayden Ganske, sr., M, Capital; Nik Vassilaros, sr., M, Owyhee; Justin Maas, sr., D, Eagle; Baruani Mwibey, sr., F, Kuna; David Okito, sr., F, Meridian.
4A GIRLS
Player of the Year: Sophie Schmautz, jr., F, Bishop Kelly
Coach of the Year: Dawn Hill, Bishop Kelly
FIRST TEAM
Lilliana Brinkmeier, so., GK, Sandpoint; Lexi Chatterton, sr., D, Bishop Kelly; Hailey Upson, so., D, Vallivue; Alyssa Harris, jr., D, Bonneville; Gracie Rhodes, jr., M, Bishop Kelly; Lexi Bott, sr., M, Pocatello; Alondra Osuna, sr., M, Vallivue; Reagan Flynn, sr., M, Bonneville; Sophie Schmautz, jr., F, Bishop Kelly; Lexi Wells, so., F, Pocatello; Ali Ellsworth, sr., F, Bonneville.
SECOND TEAM
Katie Kaba, sr., GK, Vallivue; Aliya Strock, jr., D, Sandpoint; McKenzie Gooch, sr., D, Bonneville; Jordan McVay, sr., D, Ridgevue; Brooklyn Pett, sr., M, Bonneville; Alyssa Soto, sr., M, Vallivue; Ansley Kerley, sr., M, Century; Shaelyn Olson, sr., F, Caldwell; Amanda Soto, fr., F, Vallivue; Kelsey Cessna, sr., F, Sandpoint; Isis Villafane, sr., F, Ridgevue.
HONORABLE MENTION
Maya Medrano, jr., GK, Bonneville; Sydney Tolman, jr., M, Bonneville; Julissa Caceres, sr., M, Caldwell; Grace Sams, so., M, Caldwell.
4A BOYS
Player of the Year: Israel Arizmendi, sr., D, Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Rhys Yeakley, Caldwell
FIRST TEAM
Gavin Cornell, sr., GK, Blackfoot; Brendan Boyd, jr., D, Bishop Kelly; Jose Escutia, jr., D, Caldwell; Evan Dickinson, sr., D, Sandpoint; Stirling Roger, sr., D, Sandpoint; Yahir Esquivel, sr., M, Caldwell; Alex De La Torre, sr., M, Canyon Ridge; Allan Huerta, jr., M, Bishop Kelly; Sam Yeakley, sr., M, Caldwell; Axel Gonzalez, sr., F, Caldwell; Jojo Soto, sr., F, Idaho Falls; Colton Crawford, sr., F, Bishop Kelly.
SECOND TEAM
Julian Correa, sr., GK, Skyview; Conrad Foster, sr., D, Wood River; Yahir Arguello, sr., D, Caldwell; Elijah Klaas, jr., D, Bishop Kelly; Fabian Arguello, so., D, Caldwell; Eoin Eddy, jr., M, Sandpoint; Henry Barnes, so., M, Sandpoint; David Campos, sr., M, Vallivue; Noah Larson, sr., M, Bishop Kelly; Randy Lane, sr., M, Sandpoint; Andrew Nguyen, jr., F, Bishop Kelly; Jaden Pineda, sr., F, Caldwell; Juan Ortiz, sr., F, Wood River.
3A GIRLS
Player of the Year: Abbi Roubidoux, sr., M, Fruitland
Coach of the Year: Kelly Feldman, Sun Valley Community
FIRST TEAM
Amanda Dunn, sr., GK, Sun Valley Community; Gretel Huss, sr., D, Sun Valley Community; Anika Vandenburgh, sr., D, Sun Valley Community; Riley George, jr., D, Fruitland; Alexia Medel, sr., D, American Falls; Mia Hansmeyer, jr., M, Sun Valley Community; Sophia Gibb, jr., M, Fruitland; Brisa Leon, sr., M, American Falls; Aliana Cruces, fr., M, American Falls; Kaylee Hunt, sr., F, American Falls; Rebecca Hines, sr., F, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Yoselin Acevedo, sr., F, Wendell.
SECOND TEAM
Leila Jackson, so., GK, American Falls; Piper Wilson, sr., D, Teton; Heymy Orozco, so., D, Wendell; Zosia Bloch, sr., D, Buhl; Alexa Sheppard, jr., D, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Liesl Kimball, so., M, Buhl; Aaliyah Orozco, sr., M, Wendell; Ellie Stastny, jr., M, Kimberly; Isabelle Tuttle, so., M, Sugar-Salem; Ruby Christ, jr., F, Sun Valley Community; Peyton Lathrup, sr., F, McCall-Donnelly; Jorgia Leavens, sr., F, Buhl.
HONORABLE MENTION
Grace Zogg, sr., GK, Teton; Heather Owens, sr., D, Sugar-Salem; Brooke Johnson, sr., D, Marsh Valley; Tylie Value, sr., D, McCall-Donnelly; Payton Fritts, sr., M, Fruitland; Maddie Daigle, jr., M, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Kaiya Wave, sr., M, McCall-Donnelly; Kamailee Singh, so., F, Marsh Valley; Allie Christensen, so., F, Sugar-Salem.
3A BOYS
Player of the Year: Devin Petterson, sr., F, Sugar-Salem
Coach of the Year: Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem
FIRST TEAM
Blake Currey, sr., GK, Sun Valley Community; Jacob Llewellyn, sr., D, Sugar-Salem; Brayan Ramirez, sr., D, Wendell; Marco Ponce, sr., D, American Falls; Angel Heredia, sr., D, Kimberly; Diego Torres, sr., M, Wendell; Santiago Hurtado, sr., M, Wendell; Mason Kinghorn, sr., M, Sugar-Salem; Cort Stoddard, sr., F, Sugar-Salem; Jackson Fisher, sr., F, Kimberly.
SECOND TEAM
Michael Torres, sr., GK, Wendell; Sawyer Mitchell, jr., GK, Teton; Sebastian Lerner, jr., D, Sun Valley Community; Charlie Comfort, sr., D, Teton; Ben Child, sr., D, Kimberly; Russell Stumph, sr., D, Sun Valley Community; Tegan Newlan, sr., M, Kimberly; Jon Bredal, sr., M, Teton; Nils Galloway, sr., M, Sun Valley Community; Rylan Pate, sr., F, McCall-Donnelly; Nick Eastman, sr., F, Bonners Ferry.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.