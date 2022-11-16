Bonneville's Falter soccer signing

Bonneville soccer player Faith Falter signs with Hollins University

 By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com

Bonneville defender Faith Falter signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.

Falter said she visited other colleges in Virginia and also considered Walla-Walla University in Washington.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.