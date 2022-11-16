HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bonneville's Falter signs to play soccer at Hollins By ALLAN STEELE prsports@postregister.com Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bonneville soccer player Faith Falter signs with Hollins University By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bonneville defender Faith Falter signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.Falter said she visited other colleges in Virginia and also considered Walla-Walla University in Washington.“I really loved the campus,” said Falter, who is considering studying sports nutrition.Falter, who started playing soccer at age 5, said she thought about playing in college during middle school. She was undecided until a couple of weeks ago about which one she would attend.Friends, family and teammates filled a conference room at Bonneville as Falter signed with Hollins.Falter was part of a Bees team that finished 13-3-3 this past season, won the 4A District 6 tournament and earned a berth to the state tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
