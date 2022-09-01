Teams to watchSugar-Salem boys: After winning last year’s state title in Scott Terry first season at the helm, Sugar-Salem returns seven of its starters. Seniors: Devin Peterson (11 goals, 14 assists) and Mason Gordon (10 goals, 11 assist) look to lead this year’s offensive charge. Sophomores Gordon Peterson (2 goals, 2 assists), who played defense last season) and Ben Owens (7 goals, 6 assist) will take on larger offensive roles as well. Cort Stoddard and Fisher Daniels will pop into the offensive action from midfield spots.

Teton boys: The Timberwolves only lost five games all season and three of those games came at the hands of their state champion district rival. The final of those losses came in the state semifinals when Teton lost 3-2. Sugar then blew out the McCall-Donnelly in the final putting ammo in the pocket of anyone who wants to argue Teton was the best team in 3A. Now Teton has a new coach in Kurt Mitchell, we’ll see if it turns out as well as the Diggers coach did last season.

