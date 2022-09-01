Teams to watchSugar-Salem boys: After winning last year’s state title in Scott Terry first season at the helm, Sugar-Salem returns seven of its starters. Seniors: Devin Peterson (11 goals, 14 assists) and Mason Gordon (10 goals, 11 assist) look to lead this year’s offensive charge. Sophomores Gordon Peterson (2 goals, 2 assists), who played defense last season) and Ben Owens (7 goals, 6 assist) will take on larger offensive roles as well. Cort Stoddard and Fisher Daniels will pop into the offensive action from midfield spots.
Teton boys: The Timberwolves only lost five games all season and three of those games came at the hands of their state champion district rival. The final of those losses came in the state semifinals when Teton lost 3-2. Sugar then blew out the McCall-Donnelly in the final putting ammo in the pocket of anyone who wants to argue Teton was the best team in 3A. Now Teton has a new coach in Kurt Mitchell, we’ll see if it turns out as well as the Diggers coach did last season.
Idaho Falls boys: The Tigers went 10-9 in a tight 5A district 5-6 and lost 1-0 to Madison in game that sent the Bobcats to state. This year they move down from 5A to 4A and they bring back an experienced team of players that includes 15 seniors. The Tigers district sports several teams weakened by youth that could take some time to boot up.
Thunder Ridge girls: The Titans lost Sophia Mangum and her team leading 14 goals to graduation who helped the Titans sneak into the playoffs last season. Then sophomore Willow Rhoda came in second with seven goals last season and through a couple weeks this year she has already matched that, which is good for third among 5A players as of Wednesday. The only Thunder Ridge player with more goals is Marisol Stosich who had 8 goals as of Wednesday, which is good for second in 5A.
Bonneville girls: The Bees lost to Skyline by one goal last season in the district title game then lost by one goal in the state play-in game. Bonneville returns the bulk of that roster including eight seniors. Three of those seniors: Ali Ellsworth (66 career goals), Reagan Flynn (46 career goals), Brooklyn Pett (37 career goals, 30 career assist) have started all four years for the Bees.
Idaho Falls girls: The Tigers moved down to 4A from 5A where they won five games with a young team last season. This season several of those players return including all-area goalie Lydia Kelley. Rylee Sessions returns to lead the Idaho Falls offense as a senior and she’ll be flanked by Keeley Combo, Lauren Adams and Kaelie Eastman.