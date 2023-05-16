Six area teams qualified for the state softball tournament and aspire to make a deep run. Here are the top storylines for each team.
5A
Rigby Trojans: After finishing second in the regular season, the Trojans went on to win the district tournament title beating Thunder Ridge twice. Erin Bishop leads the Trojans in batting average, on base percentage, and has 16 stolen bases. Emma Cluff leads the Trojans with an ERA of 2.53 and won 10 games during the regular season.
Thunder Ridge Titans: The Titans started the season strong finishing first in their district. Despite losing to Rigby in the district championship, the Titans rebounded to defeat Rocky Mountain in the state play-in. Titans' pitchers Kaliann Scoresby and Carly Jones won a combined 21 games in the circle. Ashlynn Lott, who leads the team in stolen bases, will look to continue her baserunning skills for the Titans.
4A
Blackfoot Broncos: After capturing the district title in consecutive years, the Broncos will look to continue their winning streak into state. Led by Carlee Smith, Marli Pearson, and team home run leader Quincy Cronquist, the Broncos have the chance to continue their hitting and rely on their pitching led by Hailey Burnett and Anna Wieland.
Hillcrest Knights: Despite not winning the district championship, the Knights will look to bring their style of play to state. Led by shortstop Jerzey Jarvis, pitcher Jaycee Jacobsen, Grace Schultz who leads the Knights with 21 stolen bases, and Macey McCuistion, who leads the team in batting average.
3A
South Fremont Cougars: After finishing fourth in last year’s state tournament, the Cougars look to contend for the title with the help of their seven seniors, Kallie Johnson, Berklee Yancey, Jersey Chappel, Natalie Robles, Haylie Angell, Hannah French, and Sage Bitter, who will be ready to go after missing time with a hand injury.
2A
West Jefferson Panthers: Coming so close to winning the state championship last year, the Panthers are hungry to get back to the championship game with a better result. They are led by Jordyn Torgerson, who will continue to create damage in the circle and at the plate. Shilo Egan, who leads the team with 18 stolen bases. The Panthers will look to get back to the final in what will be Raquel Torgerson's last year as Panthers head coach after 12 years and winning six straight district titles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.