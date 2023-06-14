featured HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: 2A District 6 All-Conference teams announced Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Jefferson softball players celebrate their sixth straight 2A District 6 title. By RAND HILLMAN prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2A District 6 All-Conference SoftballSelections are made by coaches.Player of the Year: Jordyn TorgersonCoach of the Year: Raquel TorgersonFIRST TEAMPitchersPeyton Lenz (North Fremont)Carmindy Johnson (West Jefferson)CatchersCheznee Smith (West Jefferson)Harlie Goedhart (North Fremont)InfieldEmrie Lenz (North Fremont)Bridget Leslie (Firth)Zaylee Neville (West Jefferson)Carmindy Johnson (West Jefferson)OutfieldCarly Feisthamel (West Jefferson)Shilo Egan (West Jefferson)London Marsden (North Fremont)SECOND TEAMPitchersKatelynn Lindhartsen (Firth)McKenna Erickson (Firth)CatchersTayia Baldwin (Salmon)Piper Clayson (Firth)InfieldMallory Erickson (Firth)Ethnie Shaffer (WJ)Sienna Crispin (Salmon)OutfieldTiara Pancheri (West Jefferson)McKenna Erickson (Firth)Peyton Barney (Firth)Honorable MentionRaelynn O’Connor (Salmon); Brooklyn Johnson (Firth); Aiden McCoy (Challis-Mackay); Kirra Falter (West Jefferson); Allie Marsden (North Fremont); Jalie Oerke (Challis-Mackay); Sidney Pilkerton (Salmon); Sadie Taylor (Challis-Mackay). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Idaho Falls residents experience flooding for the third time in three weeks Looking for a home: Eagle Rock Art Guild celebrates 75th year Brooks, JoAnne Medicaid task force takes first look at managed care to reduce costs Rise Up: Idaho's 1st youth crisis center opens Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.