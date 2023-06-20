Being out on the softball field, the mindset of a two-way player is not only making an impact with their pitching, but also getting hits and runs for the team. For Thunder Ridge’s Kaliann Scoresby, doing both consistently has earned her the title of Post Register Softball All-Area Player of the Year.
Scoresby led the Titans to a runner-up finish in the 5A state tournament, while also leading the Titans in home runs with five, and finished second in batting average at .392. In the circle Scoresby had an ERA of 1.92 while winning 15 games and striking out 232 batters.
“We had to earn our runs with Scoresby,” Rigby head coach Jon Reid said. “She is a great competitor, and all-around pitcher.”
“Her pitching was great along with her hitting, just an all-around athlete,” Madison head coach Camry Wright said.
Scoresby had strong performances during the regular season. Her best was saved during the first two playoff games against Capital and Borah striking out 19 and 17 batters, respectively.
“I have to give complete credit to Brendon Kopp, my pitching coach, he has done phenomenal things for my spin,” Scoresby said. “That spin was so tight my rise ball was spinning that day and full credit to coach Kopp."
While being named All-Area Player of the Year and advancing to the state championship game were highlights of the season, Scoresby said her mindset is about getting back to state to win the title.
“We are not done," she said. "This year gave us a great taste of what that state title can feel like, and I have had (teammate) Ashlyn Olson text and she said we are winning next year. We are hungry and we have more work to do. “
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.