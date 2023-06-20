FIRST TEAM
Emma Cluff, Rigby, jr., pitcher
THE PLAYER: Cluff led the Trojans with 13 wins during the season, along with posting an ERA of 2.78. She was named to first team all-conference and helped lead the Trojans to the state title game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “She is just a competitor, wants to win, will do anything to get it done.” -Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge
Jordy Torgerson, West Jefferson, sr., pitcher
THE PLAYER: Torgerson led the Panthers to another district title while also leading the team in ERA of 2.05 and striking out 158 batters during the season and was named 2A Nuclear Conference Player of the Year.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Jordyn has had enough experience, she is level-headed." -Raquel Torgerson, West Jefferson
Marli Pearson, Blackfoot, sr., catcher
THE PLAYER: Pearson brought leadership and stability behind the plate for the Broncos while leading them to the district title and another state playoff appearance.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Marli played very well on the bases when we played them”. -Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge
Alix Bishop, Rigby, sr., infielder
THE PLAYER: Bishop was second on the team with 15 stolen bases. Shel also led the Trojans to a second-place finish in the state playoffs and was named to the 5A all-conference first team.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Alix has a high IQ on the base and gets her teammates in scoring position." -Jon Reid, Rigby
Kallie Johnson, South Fremont, sr., infielder
THE PLAYER: Johnson led the Cougars with a batting average of .559 during the season. Johnson also led the Cougars to their fifth straight district title and another state playoff appearance.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "Anytime we get into a tight spot, I know that the first voice I am going to hear in the team huddle is Kallie and she will be saying something positive.” -Kris Hammond, South Fremont
Macey Mcquiston, Hillcrest, jr., infielder
THE PLAYER: Mcquiston led the Knights in batting average at .416 during the season while leading the Knights to a fourth-place finish in the 4A state playoffs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Macey will be someone to watch next year as she progresses.” -Levi Jarvis, Hillcrest
Ashlynn Lott, Thunder Ridge, sr., infielder
THE PLAYER: Lott led the team with 19 stolen bases along with an on-base percentage of .527. Lott was also named to the 5A all conference first team and helped lead the Titans to a third-place finish in the state playoffs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Ashlynn did a great job playing shortstop. ” -Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge
Quincy Cronquist, Blackfoot, sr., outfielder
THE PLAYER: Cronquist led the team with 10 home runs and was second in batting average and on-base percentage, while leading the Broncos to a district title and a state playoff appearance.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Quincy was tough to get out. She is a great hitter, the best hitter in the area we had to face. She can hit all speeds.” -Levi Jarvis, Hillcrest
Erin Bishop, Rigby, sr., outfielder
THE PLAYER: Bishop lead the Trojans in batting average, on-base percentage and stolen bases with 20 during the season. The Trojan outfielder also was named to the 5A all-conference first team and helped lead the Trojans to a second-place finish in state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Erin is a gamer who brought her game every time we faced her.” -Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge
Brielle Clark, Madison, sr., outfielder
THE PLAYER: Clark averaged .362 during the season while also being named to the 5A all conference first team.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Brielle got better when we played them every time.” -Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge
Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls, sr., utility
THE PLAYER: As an infielder and pitcher, Wood was named 4A All-Conference Player of the Year while leading the Tigers in batting average, on-base percentage, and home runs. Wood had six appearances as a pitcher striking out 11 batters during the season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Calyn hits the ball so well, very tough to get her out.” -Levi Jarvis, Hillcrest
SECOND TEAM
Haylie Angell, South Fremont, sr., pitcher
Jaycee Jacobsen, Hillcrest, jr., pitcher
Malynn Munk, Rigby, sr., infielder
Jersey Jarvis, Hillcrest jr., infielder
Natalie Robles, South Fremont, sr., infielder
Sav Johnson, Hillcrest, fr., infielder
Adrie Mortensen, Madison, jr., catcher
Megan Boone, Rigby, sr., outfielder
Carly Jones, Thunder Ridge, fr., outfielder
Shilo Egan, West Jefferson, outfielder
Hailey Jo Hillman, Shelley, sr., utility
HONORABLE MENTION
Aspen Boice (Madison), Shaeley Noel (Madison), Avery Roberts (Thunder Ridge), Pyper Whetten (Rigby), Sami Staley (Blackfoot), Amaya Luna (Blackfoot), Cami Rohrbaugh (Idaho Falls), Chase Cronquist (Blackfoot), Brinley Prince (Hillcrest), Kara Stohl (Idaho Falls), Madi Duke (Blackfoot), Carlee Smith, Giselle Kump (Idaho Falls), Peyton Lenz (North Fremont), Carmindy Johnson (West Jefferson), Cheznee Smith (West Jefferson), Harlie Goedhart (North Fremont), Emrie Lenz (North Fremont), Bridget Leslie (Firth), Zaylee Neville (West Jefferson), London Marsden (North Fremont), Berkley Yancey (South Fremont), Katelynn Lindhartsen (Firth), McKenna Erickson (Firth), Tayia Baldwin (Salmon), Piper Clayson (Firth), Mallory Erickson (Firth), Ethnie Shaffer (West Jefferson), Sienna Crispin (Salmon), Tiara Pancheri (West Jefferson), McKenna Erickson (Firth), Peyton Barney (Firth), Raelynn O’Connor (Salmon); Brooklyn Johnson (Firth); Aiden McCoy (Challis-Mackay); Kirra Falter (West Jefferson); Allie Marsden (North Fremont); Jalie Oerke (Challis-Mackay); Sidney Pilkerton (Salmon); Sadie Taylor (Challis-Mackay).
