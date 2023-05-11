Winning championships is meant to be hard. If the Blackfoot Broncos and the Hillcrest Knights thought they were going to have an easy time on the field after going extra innings in Thursday’s district tournament championship game, think again. Both teams had another classic game as the Broncos came out on top 12-11 to win the 4A District 6 title.

After the Knights scored two runs in the first inning, the Broncos scored the next in the bottom of the first and added four runs in the third to take a 6-2 lead. Sav Johnson homered in the fourth inning to cut it to three runs.


