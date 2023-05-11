Winning championships is meant to be hard. If the Blackfoot Broncos and the Hillcrest Knights thought they were going to have an easy time on the field after going extra innings in Thursday’s district tournament championship game, think again. Both teams had another classic game as the Broncos came out on top 12-11 to win the 4A District 6 title.
After the Knights scored two runs in the first inning, the Broncos scored the next in the bottom of the first and added four runs in the third to take a 6-2 lead. Sav Johnson homered in the fourth inning to cut it to three runs.
Later, Carlee hit a three-run home run to extend the Bronco lead to seven. That’s when the fireworks started.
Jersey Jarvis homered to cut the deficit to five for the Knights. Maddi Harris doubled to score two runs to cut the Bronco lead to three. Although the Broncos scored one in the bottom of the sixth, the Knights were not going away that easy.
Jarvis homered again with Brinley Prince on base to cut it to two. The Broncos scored again to lead by three.
In the bottom of the seventh, Johnson doubled to lead off. That hit began what would be a crazy seventh inning. Hallie Causey scored and got an RBI to cut the lead to two. With two outs, Jarvis reached base on an error and Causey scored to cut it to one.
Jayce Jacobsen hit a fly ball and two scored to take the 11-10 lead. Knight fans were going crazy as their team had the lead.
The Broncos, however, did not show any panic and knew they could still score.
“Hillcrest is tough and we knew that we were going to have to battle hard,” Broncos head coach Tammy Sorenson said.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and Broncos players on third and second, a wild pitch happened, Amaya Luna scored from third to tie the game at 11. Then the next pitch was another wild pitch, and Quincy Cronquist scored from third to bring the Broncos the district title.
“The kids had to just stay the course and make sure that they did not let up and good things will happen,” Sorenson said.
Despite the loss, the Knights came back down three runs not just in the championship game, but also in their earlier game against Skyline, something the team will take into the state tournament as both teams qualified.
“We just told out girls to enjoy the moment, we’re here for fun, we feel like we are playing with house money,” Knights head coach Levi Jarvis said.
“We just want to go out and told the girls to be mentally strong and give it their all,” Jarvis said.
Both the Broncos and Knights will wait until next week to see who they face in the 4A state tournament, which start next Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.