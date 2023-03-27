TEAMS TO WATCH
West Jefferson Panthers
After getting to the state finals and being the runners-up, the Panthers are hungry to not only get back to the state finals, but have a different result. They will be led by All-Area player of the year Jordyn Torgerson.
However, Torgerson will not be alone as Carmindy Johnson and Cheznee Smith will look to form a big three in the circle, something Panthers head coach Raquel Torgerson will use down the road.
“Having other pitchers is important,” Torgerson said. “You got to have some arson to throw off guard along with having control and keeping off balance for anyone offensively.”
Blackfoot Broncos
The Broncos look to continue to not only have a better season, but to have a better standing in state. Blackfoot returns an experienced group of seniors. However, the Broncos will have to continue the season without their catcher Carlee Smith, who is injured and her status is unknown.
Despite the injury, the Broncos know they still can win and go forward. Led by Marli Pearson and also Quincy Cronquist, who averaged .615 during their tournament in St. George.
South Fremont Cougars
The Cougars will look to only improve their standing in the regular season, they will also look to compete for the state title.
South Fremont will be led by second team all-state player Kallie Johnson, who will look to continue her momentum at the batter’s box. Cougars third baseman Natalie Robles along with pitcher Haylie Angell will also look to make an impact on the team.
Thunder Ridge Titans
The Titans reached the state tournament last season and return five seniors.
Led by Kaliann Scoresby, in the circle, Thunder Ridge also returns Ashlynn Lott in the leadoff spot, and Emily Jones, who will play first and third base positions while also continuing to be one of the strong hitters on the team.
Hillcrest Knights
Levi Jarvis takes over the head coach of the Knights softball team. However, the philosophy and dynamics of how the Knights attack and defend on the diamond will still be the same.
The Knights will return all-area first teamer Jerzey Jarvis, alongside catcher Grace Schultz, Jaycee Jacobson who will see action as a pitcher and in the field, and second baseman Macey McCuiston, who will continue to provide steady hitting for the Knights.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kaliann Scoresby, jr. Thunder Ridge: After having off-season surgery, Scoresby has been throwing the ball stronger than ever. During the St. George tournament, Scoresby got 39 strikeouts, something Scoresby will look to continue as the season moves forward.
Jordyn Torgerson, sr., West Jefferson: The all-area player of the year returns stronger and with better support in the circle. The Panther pitcher looks to help lead the team back to the state tournament after being runners-up in last year’s state championship game.
Marli Pearson, sr., Blackfoot: Pearson returns looking to continue her baserunning abilities along with making some noise with her bat. The Bronco outfielder will also look to lead the Broncos back for a run at the state tournament.
Kallie Johnson, sr., South Fremont: The second-team all-state infielder will look to lead the Cougars this season as she looks to improve from last year. Also, for Johnson this is an opportunity to not just showcase her talent on the diamond, but also for her team to compete for a state title.
Jaycee Jacobson, jr., Hillcrest: Jarvis will not be the only player to keep an eye out for the Knights. Jacobsen will continue to lead the team in the circle after posting an ERA of 3.66.
CIRCLE THESE GAMES
March 31st: West Jefferson at South Fremont, 4 p.m.
April 6: West Jefferson at Firth, 4 p.m.
April 11: Thunder Ridge at Rigby (DH), 3:30 p.m.
April 18: Hillcrest at Blackfoot, 4 p.m.
April 18: South Fremont at Sugar-Salem, 4 p.m.
April 19: Blackfoot at Hillcrest, 4 p.m.
April 21: Rigby at Thunder Ridge (DH), 3:30 p.m.
April 25: Firth at West Jefferson, 4 p.m.
District tournaments: TBA
State tournaments: May 19-20
