Hillcrest Knights coach Levi Jarvis celebrates with starting pitcher Jaycee Jacobson and catcher Grace Shultz after their victory against Idaho Falls on Thursday afternoon. Right: Idaho Falls Senior Calyn Woods gets meet by her teammates at home plate after hitting a home run.
Hillcrest Knights sophomore Macey McCuistion hits a single Thursday afternoon vs Idaho Falls.
By SCOTT KIRTLEY
With the weather improving, teams in eastern Idaho have been finding a way to play games. For the Hillcrest and Idaho Falls softball teams, Thursday was the conference opener and it was Knights who thanks to their hitting emerged victorious over the Tigers 9-2.
What started as a low scoring game with the Knights leading 2-0, heated up by the bottom of the fourth inning as the Knights bats came alive. With two players on base, Madi Harris singled to score two runs and extend the lead to four. Harris ended up with two RBIs in the game.
Later in the bottom of the fifth with two Knights players on base, Bre Hanson hit a line drive and two runs scored to extend the lead to 6-0. From there, the Knights scored off a double steal with Grace Schultz stealing home to extend the lead to seven runs. The Knights had six stolen bases in the game.
“Our mindset is to continue to put pressure on them. Once we get runners on, we just ask our girls to put the ball in play and use our speed to get people around,” Knights coach Levi Jarvis said.
The Knights scored another two runs to go up 9-0. Then, in the top of the sixth inning, Calyn Wood hit a two-run homer for Idaho Falls to avoid a shutout to try to keep the rally going. However, Jaycee Jacobson bounced back seal the deal with a strikeout. Jacobson pitched a complete game giving up two runs and striking out 12 batters.
“Hillcrest is very fast, they got a super speedy team, just had a couple errors in the field that opened up for them,” Tigers coach Madison Sanchez said.
The Knights (4-4, 1-0) and the Tigers (4-2, 0-1) will face each other again on Saturday at 1 p.m.
