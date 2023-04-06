With the weather improving, teams in eastern Idaho have been finding a way to play games. For the Hillcrest and Idaho Falls softball teams, Thursday was the conference opener and it was Knights who thanks to their hitting emerged victorious over the Tigers 9-2.

What started as a low scoring game with the Knights leading 2-0, heated up by the bottom of the fourth inning as the Knights bats came alive. With two players on base, Madi Harris singled to score two runs and extend the lead to four. Harris ended up with two RBIs in the game.


