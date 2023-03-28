As the softball season gets underway, how each team prepares and approaches the season goes a long way once games are played. For Jerzey Jarvis and the Hillcrest Knights, their approach is to compete each and every day with their playing style.
Jarvis helped lead the Knights to winning the district championship along with a berth to the state playoffs last year. She hit .458 along with stealing 39 bases using small ball.
While her main position is shortstop, Jarvis also is ready to play any position if needed, including outfield.
Entering her junior season, Jarvis said her biggest improvement begins on the mental side of the game, something the team carries over from last year.
“Our mental game is going to be top. It helped in being positive and encouraging our teammates and being happy for their successes,” Jarvis said.
“Not being quiet is a big thing, like speed is my main thing,” she added. “To get that, it has to start with energy from the get-go and be ready mentally.”
“What I love about Jerzey is her confidence and attitude,” Knights coach Levi Jarvis said. “She brings a lot of energy to the team. She is able to be a great teammate through building others up and showing by example through her work ethic.”
Energy and positivity is the theme for Jarvis and the Knights this season, something that can be important if Hillcrest is going to make another postseason run.
