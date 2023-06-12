Being out on the softball field, the mindset of the pitcher on the mound is not only making an impact with their pitch, but also getting hits and runs for the team. For Thunder Ridge’s Kaliann Scoresby, doing both at a consistent, has gained confidence as Scoresby is named Post Register Softball All-Area Player of the Year.

Scoresby led the Titans to a third-place finish in state, while also leading the Titans in home runs with five, second in batting average of .392. While on the mound, Scoresby had an ERA of 1.92 while winning 15 games and striking out 232 batters during the season.


