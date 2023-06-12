Being out on the softball field, the mindset of the pitcher on the mound is not only making an impact with their pitch, but also getting hits and runs for the team. For Thunder Ridge’s Kaliann Scoresby, doing both at a consistent, has gained confidence as Scoresby is named Post Register Softball All-Area Player of the Year.
Scoresby led the Titans to a third-place finish in state, while also leading the Titans in home runs with five, second in batting average of .392. While on the mound, Scoresby had an ERA of 1.92 while winning 15 games and striking out 232 batters during the season.
“We had to earn our runs with Scoresby,” Rigby head coach Jon Reid said. “She is a great competitor, and all-around pitcher.”
“Her pitching was great along with her hitting, just an all-around athlete,” Madison head coach Camry Wright said.
Scoresby’s has had great performances during the regular season. Her best was saved during the first two playoff games against Capital and Borah striking out 19 and 17 batters respectively. Scoresby know her performance with help from her pitching coach.
“I have to give complete credit to Brendon Kopp, my pitching coach, he has done phenomenal things for my spin,” Scoresby said. “That spin was so tight my rise ball was spinning that day and full credit to coach Kopp.
While winning this all-area player of the year is something that Scoresby will be happy about it, the mindset for Scoresby has a lot to do in getting back to state to win the title.
“We are not done, this year gave us a great taste of what that state title can feel like, and I have had Ashlyn Olson texted and she said we are winning next year, we are hungry, and we have more work to do. “
