HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lott signs with Wenatchee Community College

ALAN PINA
apina@postregister.com
Apr 28, 2023

Thunder Ridge's Ashlynn Lott opportunity to play at the next level has come true as Lott signs to play softball at Wenatchee Community College Knights in Washington.

The Titan's infielder considered other schools like Columbia Basin, Treasure Valley Community College, and Walla Walla. For Lott, the decision to play for the Knights became the right match for her.

"I loved the atmosphere of all the girls, the coaches were amazing," Lott said of the environment of the team.

Lott leads the Titans with 12 steals for the season so far. It will be something that Lott will bring to the Knights, which will make baserunning stronger.

"I just go, go, go, I feel that I am just going to keep bringing that to the Knights", Lott said.
