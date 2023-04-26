ASHTON - A softball season is not about how you start, but how you finish. For North Fremont, their mindset is on finishing strong while also competing to be the top team in the district and possibly state.

The Huskies have a balanced batting lineup that is led by catcher Harlie Goedhart, who leads the team with a .737 batting average. Infielder Blanca Mazo is one of the team leaders in home runs. In the circle, Alyssa Hill has won six games.


