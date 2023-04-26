ASHTON - A softball season is not about how you start, but how you finish. For North Fremont, their mindset is on finishing strong while also competing to be the top team in the district and possibly state.
The Huskies have a balanced batting lineup that is led by catcher Harlie Goedhart, who leads the team with a .737 batting average. Infielder Blanca Mazo is one of the team leaders in home runs. In the circle, Alyssa Hill has won six games.
Also, the team has a .400 batting average, something that Huskies head coach Ericka Robertson and assistant coach Todd Robertson can look to knowing that everyone is ready to contribute.
“In our lineup it is reassuring to know that we do not have any weak players in that lineup,” Robertson said. “We have consistency throughout it, when it is a clutch game, wherever the batting lineup is at they will step into that position,” Robertson said.
The coaching style that the Robertson duo bring to the team has been something the players said brings a positive energy.
“They make our softball season so stress free, the players having no stress we can really play and have fun,” Mazo said.
“They (Robertsons) are just amazing people; they make it where it is just a fun environment,” Goedhart said.
“They are awesome, if you make a mistake, they do not care, they have confidence in everybody. That helps a lot, we are there to win,” Allie Marsden said.
North Fremont won 10 games in a row before their loss to 5A Madison earlier this week.
For the Huskies, they know the chase is with West Jefferson, who sits atop the conference and has been a state title contender. The Huskies and Panthers play each other on Monday.
“They have a great program for several years," Huskies assistant coach Robertson said. "With that comes a target in your back. That has been one of our goals all season, to win district and state.”
“They (West Jefferson) have been the top dogs for a long time, we're just going in there with nothing to lose,” Marsden said.
“It has been hard for us, they have been a challenge for us, but we are so ready to compete against them,” Mazo said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.