Making it to the state championship game in any sport is hard. Making it to the final as the seventh seed in the tournament is even harder. For the Rigby Trojans, they were able to get to the finals every step in the way. But the Trojans ran into an Owyhee team that was on fire as they defeated the Trojans 13-3 to win the 5A state title.
The Trojans made it to the final beating Cour d’Alene, Borah, and upsetting the No. 1 seed Eagle along with their district rival Thunder Ridge to move on to the final. In a rematch with the Storm, the Trojans looked to extend their run along with getting another game to decide the champion.
It seemed the Trojans had the upper hand. With bases loaded, Erin Bishop singled for the Trojans to put them up 1-0 in the top of the second. However, the one run lead was short lived as the Storm scored four runs in the bottom of the third.
The damage continued as the Storm got a solo home run to extend the lead to 5-1. The Trojans tried to cut into the lead in the top of the fifth thanks to an RBI single by Malynn Munk and good base running by Megan Boone to cut the deficit.
But it was too little too late as Brooklyn Schneidt hit a solo home run to seal the victory in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“I could not have asked for a better first season,” coach Jon Reid said. “To just step up in timely moments. In the early game in the tournament, I told the six seniors it is up to you guys if you want to win or lose go get it done.”
Trust also became the key for the Trojans in learning and getting better players learned under Reid.
“We had a learning curve coming in my first season, the girls do not know me, we had to build a little bit of credibility and trust,” Reid said. “I cannot say that the state tournament was ever a goal to start but we wanted to be successful, and I knew these girls had talent and could pull it off.”
