Rigby state softball

Rigby players celebrate after earning a berth in Saturday's state championship game.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Making it to the state championship game in any sport is hard. Making it to the final as the seventh seed in the tournament is even harder. For the Rigby Trojans, they were able to get to the finals every step in the way. But the Trojans ran into an Owyhee team that was on fire as they defeated the Trojans 13-3 to win the 5A state title.

The Trojans made it to the final beating Cour d’Alene, Borah, and upsetting the No. 1 seed Eagle along with their district rival Thunder Ridge to move on to the final. In a rematch with the Storm, the Trojans looked to extend their run along with getting another game to decide the champion.


