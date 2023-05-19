Friday’s results from the state tournaments.
5A
Rigby loses early to Owyhee, but bounces back vs. Couer d’Alene
In their first game in the state tournament, the Rigby Trojans could not stop the bats of the Owyhee Storm in a 16-3 loss.
The Trojans put up three runs in the top of the fifth with Taylor Cook scoring with a bases loaded walk to score their first run of the game. Malynn Munk got an RBI with Megan Boone scoring for the Trojans and Jacey Baker scoring the third run of the game.
The Trojans bounced back beating the Couer d’Alene Vikings 11-6. With the Trojans winning 4-3, the bats go hot in the top of the fifth inning with Boon getting an RBI double, scoring Alix Bishop to extend the lead to two runs. Then Munk got an RBI scoring Boone to extend the lead to three runs and later seal it for the Trojans.
Rigby beats Borah to advance to next round.
After being down three runs, Rigby took the lead in the fourth inning. Erin Bishop had 3 RBIs. Emma Cluff allowed three runs while also striking 11 Borah batters.
The Trojans will play Eagle Saturday at 10 a.m. at Thunder Ridge.
4A
Hillcrest beats Moscow to advance to next round, but lose to Pocatello
The Knights pulled away for good with two runs thanks to Jaycee Jacobsen doubling on the first pitch to tie the game at one. Then Ellese Cottrell singled to have Haylie Causey score to give the Knights a 2-1 lead. Cottrell again singled in the bottom of the fifth to bring home Causey to seal the 4-1 win over the Moscow Bears.
In their second game against the Pocatello Thunder, the Knights bats were cold to start, while the Thunder scored six runs. The Knights almost pulled a comeback by getting a couple hits and even a solo home run Macey McCuistion to cut the lead to two runs. But it was not enough as the Thunder moved on.
Hillcrest beat Blackfoot 10-7 to move on.
After having two classic games in the district tournament, the Knights eliminated the Blackfoot Broncos to advance to the next round. Hallie Causey had three RBIs with Jersey Jarvis and Sav Johnson contributing with two RBIs each.
The Broncos were led by Azia Martinez who had two RBIs.
The Knights will play Emmett at Twin Falls Saturday at 10 a.m.
3A
South Fremont lost in low scoring game vs. Timberlake but bounces back vs. Snake River
Cougar pitcher Haylie Angell struck out two batters, but their offense couldn’t get Angell the support and Timberlake capitalized scoring the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Cougars bats woke in their next game vs. Snake River. After being down one run, Kallie Johnson started the rally with an RBI double to tie the game, and Chantae LeCheminant added an RBI double for Johnson to score the run to take a 2-1. The Cougars ended up beating the Panthers 12-1.
South Fremont loses to Homedale, ending it season.
The South Fremont Cougars after scoring 12 runs, could not continue their scoring ways as their season ended with a 4-1 loss to the Homedale Cougars.
Natalie Robles scored the only run for the Cougars. After leading 1-0, they had no answers for the Trojans as they scored four to seal the game.
2A
West Jefferson loses to Nampa Christian in low scoring affair, but recovers vs. St. Maries.
Jordyn Torgerson kept the Panthers alive striking out 11 batters. But Nampa Christian got the only run of the game that mattered they beat the Panthers 1-0 to move on to the next round.
The Panthers bounced back beating St. Maries 7-0 to move on to the next round. Cheznee Smith had 2 RBIs in the game and Torgerson continued her pitching dominance striking out 12 batters and allowing zero runs.
West Jefferson comeback not enough to win over Cole Christian
Despite a four run deficit in the third inning, West Jefferson almost came all the way back, falling 6-5 to the Cole Valley Christian Chargers.
Cheznee Smith, Jordyn Torgerson, Kirra Falter and Ethnie Shaffer had one RBI each for the Panthers.
