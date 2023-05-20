Results from Saturday's state softball tournaments.
5A
In their seventh meeting of the season, both the Rigby Trojans and Thunder Ridge Titans looked to punch their ticket state final in this rivalry. The Trojans were the ones that punched their ticket to the title game beating the Titans 5-1, and the Titans claimed third place in state.
The Trojans scored first with an RBI double by Megan Boone to put up the first run of the game. The Titans tied it up thanks to an RBI single by Aniston Branson.
It was a back and forth pitching duel between the Trojans’ Emma Cluff, who struck out five batters, and the Titans’ Carly Jones who struck out seven batters. By the top of the seventh, the Trojans bats woke up.
Being up 2-1, Erin Bishop drove an RBI double that scored two runs. Madison Jensen scored on a Titans wild pitch to extend the lead to three runs. Another run scored for the Trojans to seal the victory.
For the Titans, getting third place has shown how the program and players have grown over the years.
“I was just lucky to walk into the program that had good kids that knew how to play, knew how to compete and work hard,” Titans head coach Keisha Fisher said. “It is not the outcome we wanted but third place is pretty good, not a lot of kids get to be part of that, super proud of them.”
4A
The Hillcrest Knights had the opportunity to close out and move on against the Emmett Huskies in the tournament. However, the Huskies pulled off a comeback to eliminate the Knights 13-11 after being down 11-4 in the game.
Jaycee Jacobsen, Sav Johnson, and Ellese Cottrell led the Knights with two RBIs each including a solo home run by Johnson. Jacobsen pitched six innings striking out three batters for the Knights.
